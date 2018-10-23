Florida State's football players had just finished the 'Nole Drill session they do at the start of every practice and broken into position segments on Tuesday, when a staff member shouted a brief motivational challenge to the group before him.

"It's the No. 2 team in the country," he said. "The table is set. The question is: Are you ready to eat?"

Not many words will be needed this work to inspire the Seminoles for a matchup that looks uneven on paper.

Florida State is unranked and 4-3 on the season. Clemson is undefeated and No. 2 in the country. But more than that, it's the fact that FSU's offensive line has been injury-plagued and a weak spot for most of the year, while the Tigers have arguably the best defensive front in the country.

That, as much as anything, is the reason why the Tigers are favored by two touchdowns -- even though the game will be played in Doak Campbell Stadium (noon, ABC).

Defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence were all first-team All-ACC selections in the preseason. They anchor a Clemson defense that ranks No. 3 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 13.4 points per game.

"It's going to be a good challenge," said senior left tackle Derrick Kelly, who has had to play several positions on FSU's line this season. "They've got a good defensive line, but I feel like we go against a good defensive line here at Florida State every day. ... Having Brian Burns, I feel like I'll be prepared for Clemson."

Indeed, Burns is enjoying a better season than any other defensive player in the game. He ranks No. 2 in the nation with 9.0 sacks and No. 13 in tackles for loss with 11.5.

And while the Tigers likely have more front-line talent -- Ferrell, Wilkins and Bryant were all projected to be high picks in the 2018 NFL Draft before returning for another season -- the Seminoles' defensive front has been outstanding as well.

FSU ranks No. 8 nationally in rushing defense (Clemson is 14th), and the 'Noles are tied for sixth in sacks (Clemson is 23rd).

With that in mind, FSU head coach Willie Taggart and offensive coordinator Walt Bell both said they won't do anything special this week in practice to prepare their offensive line for the test.

"I think our best preparation is practice every day for us," Bell said. "For every great one that they've got, in practice we've got a Brian Burns, we've got a J-Rob (Janarius Robinson), a Wally (Aime), a (Demarcus) Christmas, a Marvin (Wilson) ... we get to go against a pretty good group every day too."