SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Senior center Alec Eberle played every snap at center.

Other than that, the other four positions on Florida State's beleaguered offensive line were mixed and matched so often Saturday afternoon, one might have thought OL coach Greg Frey was pulling the lever on a slot machine -- searching for a winning combination.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, he kept getting lemons.

Despite facing a Syracuse defense that gave up more than 600 yards in its season opener against Western Michigan, FSU's offensive line surrendered four sacks, countless pressures and seven tackles for loss in a 30-7 defeat.

The line also paved the way for an average of just 2.7 yards per carry in the ground game and were largely blamed by head coach Willie Taggart for not giving the offense a chance to succeed.

"We're just trying to find guys to get in there and block someone for us," Taggart said. "We only have so many, and we're working with the ones we have. ... We've got to find the right five guys to help us be more efficient on the offensive side of the ball, and right now we don't have that yet. And we have to find it."

The Seminoles started out Saturday with redshirt freshman Jauan Williams at left tackle, junior Cole Minshew at left guard, Eberle at center, sophomore Mike Arnold at right guard and senior Derrick Kelly at right tackle.

Within the first couple of series, there were wholesale substitutions, with backups like Abdul Bello and Arthur Williams getting a series here or there, and the other linemen criss-crossing at other positions.

Nothing worked. And through three games, little has worked for the Seminoles' offense.

Out of 130 FBS teams, Florida State ranks 123rd in scoring offense at 13.5 points per game. Of course, that is skewed by the Seminoles' 36-point outburst against FCS opponent Samford. In games against FBS competition, the Seminoles rank dead last -- No. 130 out of 130 -- at 5.0 points per game.

FSU also has allowed 27 tackles for loss in three games, which is among the very worst in the country. Only three teams have allowed more -- North Texas, New Mexico State and Kent State.

The Seminoles also rank 129th in third-down conversions at 22.73 percent. They converted on 1 of 14 on Saturday against the Orange.