No. 6 seed Corey Sawyer actually lost his matchup with No. 11 seed Derwin James on Twitter, but he won the voting easily on the Tribal Council. Since we weigh the votes of our Warchant subscribers more heavily, Sawyer is declared the winner of this matchup and will advance to the second round. In the other battle, Derrick Brooks romped to victory over Dexter Jackson with about 99 of the vote on both sites.

After wrapping up the first round in the Defensive Playmakers bracket, we move now to the Offensive and Defensive Linemen. And the first two battles feature four all-time greats on the offensive line:

No. 1 seed Walter Jones vs. No. 8 seed Cam Erving

Walter Jones is considered one of the best offensive tackles in the history of football. The Alabama native played just one season at Florida State, but it was a memorable one. Jones, who played at Holmes Community College for two seasons before transferring to Florida State, started all 12 games for the Seminoels in 1996. He helped lead FSU to an undefeated regular season and then was selected with the sixth pick in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He went on to a career that saw him make the Pro Bowl nine times, and he was a first-team All-Pro four times. He also was a member of the NFL all-decade team for the 2000s and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 in his first year of eligibility.

Cam Erving came to Florida State as a two-star defensive tackle from Moultrie, Ga. He left as an All-America offensive lineman, a two-time Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (voted on by ACC coaches) and with a national championship ring. Erving started for three seasons with the Seminoles after making the switch to offense. He played offensive tackle for the first 2 1/2 seasons, but then switched to center midway through his senior year to help shore up the interior of the line. He excelled there as well, and was eventually drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 19th overall pick of the first round. He started 42 career games for the Seminoles on the offensive line, and Florida State was 39-3 in those games.

No. 4 seed Bryan Stork vs. No. 5 seed Clay Shiver

Bryan Stork was the anchor of Florida State's national championship line in 2013. The former tight end was a two-star recruit coming out of Vero Beach in 2009, but by the time he graduated he had become one of the best offensive linemen in the country. He won the Rimington Award, given to the nation's top center, in December of 2013 -- weeks before helping lead the Seminoles to the championship in Pasadena. Stork was an AP first-team All-American for Florida State, which scored a record 94 touchdowns in 1993. He started 40 career games for the Seminoles and then started for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots as a rookie in 2014.

Clay Shiver was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in Florida State history. The younger brother of former FSU safety Stan Shiver, the Tifton, Ga., native was the starting center for the 1993 national championship team as a sophomore. He allowed just 1/2 sack in over 700 snaps (most out of the shotgun) for the Seminoles that year. He finished his career as a three-time All-ACC first-team selection. He also won the Jacobs Blocking Award in both 1994 and 1995. And in 1995, he was a consensus All-American. In his 41 career starts, the Seminoles lost just four games. He was drafted with the 67th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.