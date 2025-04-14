FSU offensive lineman Jaylen Early to enter the transfer portal

The 6-4 and 292 tackle was a former four-star prospect in the Seminoles' 2022 recruiting class. The former Duncanville (Tx.) tackle was ranked as No. 19 offensive tackle prospect in the class.

A few days after quarterback Trever Jackson was the first Seminole to announce his intentions to enter the portal, redshirt junior Jaylen Early has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Early first saw the field in 2022, making his debut in a 47-7 win against Duquesne. In the next two seasons, Early appeared in 14 games. This past season, Early made his first start as a Seminole against Memphis and went on to start five other games at tackle and guard.

After earning playing time during a season where Florida State was consistently shuffling the offensive line due to injury and lack of consistent play, Early was expected to compete for playing time this spring. The Seminoles flipped the offensive line room completely, bringing in new O-Line coach Herb Hand, as well as four transfers that are expected to start come the fall.

Early is yet another departure from the 2022 recruiting class, which now has only three members of the 17 signees left on the roster. He will enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.