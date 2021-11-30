Offensive tackle transfer Miles Frazier says FSU recruiting him the hardest

The talented tackle spoke with Warchant on Tuesday about the Seminoles' interest, when he plans to check the 'Noles out in person, the influence of former FIU/FSU offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor and more.

One of the big positions of need once again is offensive line, and one of the top targets at that position is New Jersey native and former FIU standout Miles Frazier.

Florida State has already been very active in the Transfer Portal in recent days, looking to shore up several positions heading into 2022.

When he was coming out of high school two years ago, Frazier had just 11 scholarship offers and ended up signing with FIU. Times have certainly changed since then.

After an impressive 2021 season and recently entering the portal, Frazier has picked up double-digit offers from the likes of FSU, Miami and Ole Miss.

"The school I talk to the most is Florida State, actually," Frazier said. "They are pushing the hardest. I talk with Coach [Mike] Norvell and Coach [Alex] Atkins a lot with FaceTime since I've been in the portal. I also talk with my good friend Devontay Taylor, who played there. He was actually my host when he was at FIU. I also talked with Jordan Travis a little bit today.

"He talked about how we need that extra piece for me to come in and help change the program."

With so many new offers coming his way, the talented offensive tackle is working to sort out all of his visit plans. But Florida State will definitely be one of those destinations.

"This week I'm taking an unofficial visit to Rutgers because I will be back home because of a funeral," Frazier said. "Then next week, my brother is graduating from North Carolina A&T. So after that, me and my family are going to take visits to FSU, Florida and Miami. They are all unofficial visits. I'm not sure how many officials I'm going to take, but I want to take these to see what official visits I'm going to take."

After FSU, Mississippi State and Arizona State are the teams that talk with Frazier the most right now. He said he's also hearing from schools who haven't yet offered, including Penn State, Maryland, Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska. He has also talked with Texas A&M and Tennessee.

While Frazier hasn't had a chance to meet him in person, the 6-foot, 6-inch lineman said he has already established a very good relationship with FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"I feel he's a great guy," Frazier said. "What I like so much about him is how straight-forward he is with everything. My friend Devontay speaks really high of him, and I take what he says into high consideration. He said he's a straight shooter, and Devontay told me how they feel I'm a missing piece for the team. Like I said before, out of all the schools, they have contacted me the most."

So how much does he take Love-Taylor's recommendation to heart?

"It's a big deal," Frazier said. "He told me he was leaving FIU before he really told anyone. And at that time, we didn't really know each other at that point. I have a lot of trust in him, and he's my dog. He's the type of guy that would come back here and visit when he can. I really take his value high on what he says."

Frazier stated he wants to make a decision by Christmas and plans to enroll in his college of choice in January. The massive tackle also discussed what he's going to look for in his next program.

"Really a school where I fit them the best, and they fit me the best," he said. "A school where I have a great relationship with the coaches, and a place I know they can develop me as a player and a man. Also a place where I can get a good education. I take that seriously."

According to Frazier, he has watched FSU play a few times because of his friendship with Love-Taylor.

"I watched the Notre Dame and Clemson games," he said. "I would watch it because of Devontay, so I can see how things looked. I really liked the way they valued him with the program, so that was pretty cool."

Lastly, Frazier discussed his conversations with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and what kind of impression the coach made on him..

"I like the energy," Frazier said. "And he is so fired up about me and he makes it known that I'm a big priority and that he wants to really get me to be a Seminole. I really appreciate the time, because I know he's out recruiting and stuff like that. He takes the time to FaceTime me between high school recruiting."

