Official Visit Preview: June 13th Weekend

Florida State is expected to host up to 22 prospects on campus over the weekend for official visits, with some recruits arriving on Friday and others expected to start their official visits on Sunday.



Here is who The Osceola is expecting this weekend, as well as a roundtable on those expected to arrive on campus.

Expected on Friday:

Evaluated by new safeties coach Evan Cooper at the beginning of the year, Johnson committed shortly after a spring visit to Tallahassee where he met all of the coaching staff in person and took in a spring practice. Since then, Johnson seems to have taken a bit of a respite in his recruitment, as he has not taken any other unofficial visits and has not shown up for previously scheduled official visits to other programs since making his decision.

Other Official Visits: Florida (June 6) Williams has been committed to FSU since the spring of last year. The speedy wide out was last on Florida State's campus in April to watch the Seminoles practice. His recruitment is considered to be a two-team race between Florida State and Florida heading into his trip to Tallahassee this weekend. In fact, Florida is believed to have some momentum with Williams after his official visit to Gainesville this past weekend.

Other Official Visits: Syracuse (June 20th). Another long-tenured commitment now at Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, Hughes has been receiving interest from other programs on the lead up to official visits. Miami in particular came on the strongest once Hughes pulled the trigger on a commitment last July, but now it appears that Syracuse is the primary threat to flip the four-star away from FSU. As Miami has fallen away, the Orange are the only program that will host Hughes on an official visit besides Florida State. The Seminoles have an opportunity to shut this one down this weekend.

Other Official Visits: Auburn (May 30th). The longest tenured commitment in the 2026 class, Bell has been committed to Florida State since October of 2023. As the 2026 cycle came into focus, multiple SEC programs took a run at Bell, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Auburn. Now it's the latter that are the Seminoles biggest threat, as Bell took an official visit to the Plains in May and subsequently cancelled his official visit to Alabama. Like with Hughes, Florida State has an opportunity to shut down the recruitment of a long-time defensive back commitment this weekend.

Other Official Visits: Ole Miss (June 6th). The younger brother of current FSU linebacker Caleb LaVallee, the Seminoles have been recruiting Noah well before his brother transferred into the program this past season. That has boded well for Florida State's recruitment of Noah, as it has shown LaVallee that his recruitment truly is independent. It has turned into a two team race for Noah, as Florida State is battling Ole Miss - who LaVallee saw last week. Florida State will get the last word in before LaVallee enters into decision making mode.

Other Official Visits: Texas Tech (June 6th), Georgia May (30th), Tennessee (June 20th). Florida State is once again shooting their shot and trying to make up some ground with a Rivals250 defensive tackle prospect. It will be Crittendon's first visit to campus as far as we know and Florida State will have to roll out the red carpet. But as for who they are battling, it's a bit murky. South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and FSU were in his top four on social media, but Texas Tech made an appearance on his official visit schedule and Auburn is also in the mix. The constant appears to be Georgia, who Crittendon Jr visited on May 30th. It appears that this is yet another Peach State defensive lineman that Georgia is ahead with that FSU is scrambling to make up ground with.

Other Official Visits: Florida (May 16th), Miami (May 30th), Georgia (June 6th), LSU (June 20th). Kennon has been a long-time target at defensive back and has been public about Florida State being a dream school for much of his recruitment. He has been on campus at least six times as a recruit, and even was up in Tallahassee earlier this week for FSU's 7-on-7 camp. By all accounts, the Seminoles should have an edge in this recruitment but plenty of SEC programs have made ground with Kennon and have given him something to think about. Kennon plans to decide on July 6th and it's imperative that FSU has a good visit this weekend.

Other Official Visits: NC State (May 30), WVU (June 6), GT (June 10), Miami (June 20). Lopez is a two-sport athlete, he is also a Division-1 basketball prospect, who wants to play both sports in college. The Chaminade-Madonna product has said that being able to play both sports will play a "big part" in deciding which college he signs with later this year or early next year. FSU has offered Lopez in basketball. As recently as mid-May, Lopez told Rivals that Miami had been recruiting him the hardest. He plans to commit prior to the start of his senior season but said that could be pushed back.



Other Official visits: Auburn (May 16), Rutgers (May 30), Kentucky (June 6) and Ohio State (June 20). Parks was last on campus in March. After his Auburn visit last month, Parks said that he would decide on which program he was committing to prior to the start of his senior season. Parks has a long history with Herb Hand who offered the Sarasota (Fla.) Mooney product when the latter was the offensive line coach at UCF. That bodes well for the Seminoles in what looks to be a really tight race to land his signature in December.

Other Official Visits: Nebraska (June 20th). This is an incredibly fascinating visit. Carrington has not been on Florida State's campus since 2023 when he was a national recruit. The former top 10 prospect (as of March 2024) is now a three-star prospect and has seen a reset in his recruitment. Has he seen setbacks on the football field or are there other factors at play? Nevertheless, Carrington will be visiting Florida State this weekend in a recruitment that appears to be completely open.

Other Official Visits: Georgia Tech (May 30th), Stanford (June 6th), Alabama (June 20th). Jackson exploded on the scene at the beginning of the year after a very productive season at Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High School. The four-star quickly developed a bond with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain and the relationships with Florida State only got stronger during a visit in March where he admitted hearing the players testimonies of the program made him emotional. The Seminoles are battling Georgia Tech and Alabama primarily, with Stanford being a wildcard. Another standout visit could go a long way in securing the lengthy safety.



Other Official Visits: Arizona State (May 16), Auburn (May 30), North Carolina (June 3), Baylor (June 6), Washington (June 20) Miree's recruitment seems to be very fluid. Auburn, UNC, LSU and Arizona State were thought to be the top four schools involved with Miree as recently as two weeks ago. He did take an unofficial visit to FSU earlier this spring. FSU needs to move up in the pecking order with Miree after his visit to Tallahassee this weekend.

Other Official Visits: Alabama (May 30), Auburn (June 6) and USC (June 20). FSU sits in a good spot with Tiller entering the weekend. The former Texas A&M commit told Rivals after his official visit to Auburn this past weekend that it was shaping up as a battle between the Seminoles, Tigers and Crimson Tide. Tiller was last on FSU's campus in January. Just because of the sheer number of times (as least six reported) unofficial visits to Auburn, I give the Tigers a slight edge heading into this weekend.

Other Official Visits: Florida (May 30th), Nebraska (June 6th), Penn State (June 20th). Florida State was one of the programs that came in screaming on the trail for Bronaugh after the speedy corner blew up earlier this year. Bronaugh committed to Tony White and Evan Cooper at Nebraska just prior to the pair taking their respective positions at Florida State. Bronaugh has since been on FSU's campus this spring and his official visit marks a key chance for White and Cooper to earn Bronaugh's commitment again. Florida and Penn State have also made their case but you would think FSU has an advantage given Bronaugh has already committed to these coaches once.

Other Official Visits: Georgia Tech (May 30th). Obrokta is a lesser-known recruit on the recruiting board, as he has not gotten the same attention as other prospects. The three-star was offered by Florida State during a junior day visit in January and was back on campus in April. It appears to be a two-team race for Obrokta between Florida State and Georgia Tech. Florida State is in on some quality wide receiver prospects, so Obrokta likely falls as a down-the-line prospect.

Expected on Sunday:

Other official visits: Miami (May 30), Alabama (June 6), Georgia (June 13) Penn State (June 17) and Ohio State (June 20). According to John Garcia from Rivals, Cooper could announce which school he is committing within the next seven to 10 days. Garcia also intimated that Cooper's official visit to Georgia this weekend could be his last. Based on that intel and some other reports I have read regarding Cooper's recruitment, FSU is a longshot to land Cooper heading into this weekend.

Other official visits: Arizona State (May 2), Washington (May 30), Texas A&M (June 20) WIlliams, who has been committed to Texas A&M since last December, was supposed to take an official visit with FSU last weekend but rescheduled for a mid-week visit. Washington seems to be the biggest threat to flip his commitment coming into this weekend, so FSU needs to hit a home run with this visit. Both Colorado and UCLA are both trying to get official visits set with Williams.

Other official visits: Georgia (May 30), Texas (June 6), Auburn (June 13), Alabama (June 20). Alabama is thought to be the leader for Crowell with Auburn, Georgia and Texas both making a big push to move into the favorite spot with the talented running back. The one thing that FSU has going for it with Crowell is the fact that he is huge fan of head coach Mike Norvell and likes the way FSU will line up its running backs all over the field to create opportunities to get them the ball. That being said, it looks like FSU is a longshot to land Crowell heading into the weekend.

Other official visits: Arizona (May 30), Oklahoma (June 20). The good news is FSU is going to get one of its top targets at quarterback on campus for an official visit. The bad news is that O'Neal has been committed since Oklahoma since last June. More good news, the Sooners are still flirting with 2026 QB prospect Bowe Bentley who FSU is also tried to get an official visit from. O'Neal began giving FSU and others serious consideration as the Sooners interest in Bentley has continued. If Bentley were to choose to commit to Oklahoma over LSU, FSU could end landing O'Neal. FSU needs to hit a homerun with O'Neal's visit and then see how the quarterback dominoes fall. Given the totality of all the dynamics of his recruitment, other teams might try to get involved buI like FSU's chances of flipping O'Neal at some point.

Other Official Visits: Stanford (May 16th), Indiana (June 6th), Purdue (May 30th), Mississippi State (June 13th). Webb was last on FSU's campus in January and the Noles find themselves in an advantageous position with the three-star as his official visit to Florida State on Sunday is the last on his schedule. Webb will see Mississippi State as well this weekend but in terms of who is in the best position for Webb, it appears to be Indiana and Florida State. But where does FSU have him on the board? That seems to be fluid.

Other official visits: Florida (May 16), LSU (May 30), Oregon (June 6), Miami (June 13). This looks to be shaping up as in-state battle between FSU, Florida and Miami with Michigan, Oregon and North Carolina behind them. Russell is set to announce his commitment on July 5. The good news is that as of right now, FSU gets his last scheduled official visit.

Other Official Visits: Ohio State (May 30th), Alabama (June 6th), Texas (June 13th). One of FSU's most coveted recruits at any position this cycle, Florida State has long been pushing for Griffin ever since he committed to USC. Now that Griffin has reset his recruitment, Florida State will have to battle some big players for Griffin in Ohio State, Alabama and Texas. By most accounts, the two SEC programs have the edge in Griffin's recruitment but Griffin does have a strong relationship with Mike Norvell and that may make FSU a dark horse in Griffin's recruitment.

