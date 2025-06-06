Official Visit Preview: June 6th Weekend

After hosting only six official visitors the previous weekend, Florida State is expecting over 16 official visitors this weekend, including multiple priority targets and prospects committed to other programs. The Osceola has organized all the official visitors for the weekend and recruiting analysts Pat Burnham and Nick Carlisle have fielded some questions as a primer while the official visitors arrive on campus Friday morning. Here is who The Osceola is expecting this weekend:

Other Official Visits: Washington (May 30), Oklahoma (June 20). Odom is a teammate of Madden Williams, and this will be the second official visit they have taken together in as many weeks. Odom told Rivals in mid-May that he was still 100-percent committed to the Sooners. However, he also said the Washington, FSU, Miami and Texas were not slowing down in their efforts to flip his commitment. The FSU staff made a huge impression on Odom when he made an unofficial visit with the Seminoles prior to his junior year of high school. That and his close relationship with Mike Norvell have FSU in the thick of the battle for his signature.

Other Official Visits: Washington (April 25), Ohio State (May 30), Texas (June 13), Texas A&M (June 20). Thomas' dad Eric played at FSU in the late 1990's for Bobby Bowden, but he recently told Rivals that will have little to no impact on his decision to sign with FSU or elsewhere. He has stated that he is impressed with Ohio State's history of putting offensive linemen into the NFL and has made similar statements about the Longhorns. He has a great relationship with TAMU's offensive line coach which has helped the Aggies caused. The one thing that could help FSU's is the fact that Thomas would like the chance to play early in his career. FSU probably gives him the best chance of doing that.

Other Official Visits: Miami (May 30th), Texas (June 13th), South Carolina (June 20th). Miami has replaced Clemson among Matthews top-four as the four-star took in an OV in Coral Gables and left feeling 'strongly' about the Hurricanes. Texas offered Matthews late and has become a real option as Matthews has a relationship with the recently hired defensive backs coach. But South Carolina has always felt like the favorite and while Florida State has hung around, they could really benefit from a home-run visit.

Other Official Visits: UCLA (May 16th), Penn State (May 30th), Tennessee (June 13th), Colorado (June 20th). It seems like a recruitment that has been completely open since his decommitment from South Carolina in January, as evident in the fact that FSU went from a fall official visit to a summer official visit after he visited campus in April. UCLA was the first to host him officially and the West Coast was very alluring to Colton Jr. and his family. Colton Jr. did say that he wanted to return to FSU as quick as possible so he could bring his family, maybe the Seminoles can build off that excitement with another good visit.

Other Official Visits: North Carolina (April 11th), Auburn (May 30th), Tennessee (June 13th), Mississippi State (June 20th). Another recruitment that appears to be relatively open, White took in a very early visit to North Carolina and his trip to Auburn on May 30 was the first time that he had seen the plains. There doesn't appear to be a leader but maybe the Seminoles can change that

Other Official Visits: None Ionata currently doesn't have any other official visits planned after committing to the Seminoles in March. The FSU legacy does have a brother that plays at Alabama, and he has taken unofficial visits with the Crimson Tide. This is one commitment that seems very solid for the Seminoles.

Other Official Visits: Colorado (May 19th), Florida (May 30th), Michigan (June 13th), Miami (June 20th). Where FSU truly stands with Forkpa is a grand mystery. The Seminoles went from being the leader, to nearly out of it, to now being back in contention again based on our intel. FSU's in-state rivals have turned up the heat on Forkpa, as Miami recently offered and jumped on his schedule and Florida may be the outright leader for Forkpa following his visit on May 30th. There are multiple FutureCasts in favor of the Gators.

Other Official Visits: Georgia (May 30), Florida (June 13). Bennett has a longstanding relationship with FSU WR coach Tim Harris Jr. and that should help the Seminoles greatly in this recruitment. He has also longstanding relationship with FSU DB coach Pat Surtain who was the head coach at American Heritage before joining Mike Norvell's staff. The Seminoles are believed to have a really good chance of signing Bennett in December.

Other Official Visits: South Carolina (June 20th). Currence has been committed to South Carolina since October, but as of right now, the Seminoles are the only program that currently stands a chance of changing Currence's mind should he follow through and show up to his official visit this weekend. A lot of that has to do with his relationship with Mike Norvell, which has been a driving force for much of his recruitment by Florida State.

Other Official Visits: Georgia (May 30), UNC (June 9), Auburn (June 13). Devin is the son of former FSU running back Dexter Carter. He committed to FSU briefly as an underclassman before reopening his recruitment and ultimately committed to Auburn earlier this year. He told Rivals after his visit to UGA that he left Athens very impressed with the Bulldogs but still committed to Auburn.

Other Official Visits: Ohio State (May 30th), Maryland (June 13th), Penn State (June 20th). Florida State came in with a late offer for Brickle this spring, as defensive line coach Terrance Knighton jokingly told Brickle, 'I thought you already had an offer?'. Brickle has flown under the radar but should be considered as a true option for Florida State. Notably, Brickle is previously from Pennsylvania before transferring to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and has Penn State as his final official visit.

Other Official Visits: Vanderbilt (June 6), Ole Miss (June 13), Alabama (June 20). Smith's recruitment has been fluid of late. He canceled his visit to Auburn to make the trip to FSU and then canceled his LSU official visit and replace them with Alabama. The Crimson Tide offer didn't come until late May and sources close to his recruitment indicate that Alabama is his "dream school," so they are thought to be the leader entering June, but the same source told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman it is extremely tight between all the schools he will be taking official visits with.

Other Official Visits: Florida (May 30), Syracuse (June 13), UCF (June 20). Florida and Florida State are both believed to have a chance to flip Cooper's commitment to the Orange. Rivals’ John Garcia reports that Florida is the team most likely to have a chance at flipping Cooper's commitment, but the Seminoles have a chance to slide the odds in their favor this weekend.

Other Official Visits: Florida (May 16), Clemson (May 30), South Carolina (June 20). Carsyn came into the picture earlier in the spring and left impressed with FSU. Ohio State and Florida have also seen swings in their direction following visits. There is a possibility he will take an official visit to Michigan. There is only one prediction between the three main recruiting sites for Baker and that prediction has him signing with Florida.

Other Official Visits: Tennessee (June 13th), Texas A&M (June 20th). It's an extremely quiet recruitment for Givens who isn't much of a talker, but he has been on Florida State's campus multiple times this spring and that should say enough. Florida State is battling Tennessee and Texas A&M, of whom the Volunteers may be on top given his comments during his recent visit to Knoxville. A four-team race has become a three-team race as USC has dropped out. Earning a pledge from Givens would be as significant of a win as FSU has had on the trail in recent memory.

Other Official Visits: North Carolina (May 30th), USC (June 20th).



A late addition to the visitors list for the weekend, Chapman was previously committed to Malzahn at UCF before decommitting after Malzahn left the program. However the Seminoles offer to Chapman predates that event as he was offered following the Noles game against Charleston Southern last fall, so the relationship does go a bit further back. It will be Chapman's first time back on campus since then, as an intriguing WR prospect is added back to the board.

Roundtable:

Question: Which official visitor do you think Florida State needs to make up ground with the most this weekend? Pat Burnham: To me it is offensive lineman Aaron Thomas. And it is not about as much about making up ground as continuing to establish a relationship that is relatively new. Thomas wasn't offered by FSU until late April when Herb Hand made an in-school visit after the Seminoles completed spring practice. Couple the new relationship with his most recent comments where the other schools he will visit were talked about a little more favorably and it's clear that FSU needs to make up some ground because the other schools have been involved with Thomas longer. Nick Carlisle: It may not be the prospect that FSU has to make up the most ground with this weekend (that honor may go to Earnest Rankins) but I think it's crucial that FSU has a good weekend with four-star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr. This is quickly becoming an 'El Clasico' recruitment between the big three Florida programs and I believe that Florida currently leads with Miami hot on their heels. Florida State must make up ground this weekend.



Question: Who are you three most important visitors for this weekend? Pat Burnham: 1. DB Samari Matthews: He has taken a number of unofficial visits with Florida State over the last two years, and the Seminoles have been one of his top choices since early in his recruitment as well as South Carolina, who is thought to be the leader at this time. Texas offered Matthews late and is trending in the right direction with the talented defensive back and Miami was a late addition to his official visit schedule. His family visited FSU with him last summer and left really impressed with their visit. Matthews could play a number of positions in FSU's secondary. Landing his commitment would make him the highest ranked defensive back prospect in FSU's 2026 class and his recruitment has taken on more importance after Kaiden Hall's commitment to Florida. 2. LB Duyon Forkpa: FSU has one LB, Karon Maycock, committed to this class but he is still being pursued heavily by other big-time programs. FSU led with Forkpa for a while before Miami and Florida seemingly jumped in front of the Noles in his recruitment. A great official visit weekend could go a long way in getting FSU back in the lead for the talented linebacker. 3. DE Tristian Givens: FSU is in the top three heading into his official visit this weekend and the Seminoles need to be number one coming out of this weekend with visits left with Tennessee and TAMU. The Seminoles currently don't have DE committed to the 2026 class. Landing Givens commit this weekend would be welcome after losing out on the chance to get Cam Brooks on campus for an official visit. Nick Carlisle: 1. DE Tristian Givens: The most important visitor this weekend for me is Tristian Givens. You want to break the narrative about your defensive line recruiting? Landing a prospect like Givens quiets those chirps and it's very focused recruitment as Florida State is battling TAMU and Tennessee. He is the king fish of this weekend's visitors if he makes it on campus and you need to knock it out of the park with him. 2. OT Aaron Thomas: Florida State doesn't have a ton of surefire offensive tackles on their board currently and the Seminoles have a real opportunity to be in true contention for one with Thomas. He was a late offer but that shouldn't matter as much given how familiar Thomas is with FSU as a legacy prospect. It's crucial that Florida State firmly cements themselves as a top option for Thomas this weekend. 3. DB Samari Matthews: Florida State has been able to hang around in Matthews recruitment for over a year now and in recent times, it feels like every visit from Matthews has seen them make up some ground to stay in the top group. Matthews is a game-changing defensive back prospect and it would be a significant win for Patrick Surtain if they end up landing Matthews. That effort starts with making this weekend an outstanding visit.