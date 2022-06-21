Official Visit Primer: FSU plans for large group of visitors this weekend
This is the final weekend for official visits before the NCAA shuts things down for most of July, and Florida State is looking to take full advantage with a large group on tap.
As of Tuesday, we believe the Seminoles are bringing in eight official visitors this weekend, although that number could fluctuate over the coming days. But based on what we know right now, here is a breakdown of each expected visitor, where the Seminoles stand in their recruitment, who is the top competition and more.
The Skinny on Parson & FSU
It was unclear whether Parson would take another visit to Tallahassee after some perceived tension in his relationship with FSU in recent weeks, but we're hearing he is coming in this weekend. Parson, who is still listed as a Seminole commit, has visited Mississippi State and SMU in recent weeks. And even though he always says all the right things when he's in Tallahassee, it's impossible to ignore the fact that he is actively checking out other schools.
And since a lot of this activity started after FSU began looking for a second quarterback for the class of 2023, the perception is that Parson would prefer to be the only signal-caller in his class -- even though he has never said that publicly. This weekend visit could very well lead to some closure one way or the other.
Keys to the visit for Parson this weekend
For me, this weekend is pretty cut and dry with Parson. Can FSU sell him on the idea of being one of two quarterback signees in this class? That's really the big goal. There's no doubting the fact that FSU loves Parson as a prospect, and he has a strong connection to the coaches and players. If FSU can convince him that taking two QBs is not a knock on him, perhaps he will shut down his recruitment once and for all.
The Skinny on Smothers & FSU
This will be his third visit to Florida State. The main competition has been established in N.C. State, Oklahoma and Penn State, to go along with the Seminoles. I would consider the Sooners and Wolfpack the biggest concern at this stage, although you can't count out any of the four. I think Smothers is the biggest target for the 'Noles at running back, and I think they have some good momentum coming into this official visit. Smothers also wants to decide shortly after this visit.
Keys to the visit for Smothers this weekend
FSU's coaches have great connections with Smothers, but I think it's important this weekend to establish those bonds with the FSU players as well. That should not be a tough obstacle for FSU as that's usually a strength of this program. I think another key is showcasing a very good academic plan for Smothers for his future after football. Smothers has mentioned often that academics is a big deal to him.
