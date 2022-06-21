Official Visit Primer: FSU plans for large group of visitors this weekend

This is the final weekend for official visits before the NCAA shuts things down for most of July, and Florida State is looking to take full advantage with a large group on tap. As of Tuesday, we believe the Seminoles are bringing in eight official visitors this weekend, although that number could fluctuate over the coming days. But based on what we know right now, here is a breakdown of each expected visitor, where the Seminoles stand in their recruitment, who is the top competition and more.

Top RB target Daylan Smothers will officially visit FSU this weekend.

The Skinny on Parson & FSU It was unclear whether Parson would take another visit to Tallahassee after some perceived tension in his relationship with FSU in recent weeks, but we're hearing he is coming in this weekend. Parson, who is still listed as a Seminole commit, has visited Mississippi State and SMU in recent weeks. And even though he always says all the right things when he's in Tallahassee, it's impossible to ignore the fact that he is actively checking out other schools. And since a lot of this activity started after FSU began looking for a second quarterback for the class of 2023, the perception is that Parson would prefer to be the only signal-caller in his class -- even though he has never said that publicly. This weekend visit could very well lead to some closure one way or the other.

Keys to the visit for Parson this weekend For me, this weekend is pretty cut and dry with Parson. Can FSU sell him on the idea of being one of two quarterback signees in this class? That's really the big goal. There's no doubting the fact that FSU loves Parson as a prospect, and he has a strong connection to the coaches and players. If FSU can convince him that taking two QBs is not a knock on him, perhaps he will shut down his recruitment once and for all.