Official Visit Primer: In-depth look at FSU Football's big visit weekend
Florida State isn't wasting any time when it comes to bringing in official visitors for the 2023 recruiting class.
Even though it is only June -- and the regular season is still more than two months away -- the Seminoles are planning to host six recruits for official visits this weekend. And that group includes two quarterbacks, which should be interesting, and a Rivals100 skill player.
In this Official Visit Primer, we'll take a look at each prospect who is coming to town, examine where the Seminoles stand with each of them, discuss the top competition, and outline what the 'Noles need to do this weekend to win the players over.
OFFICIAL VISITORS BREAKDOWN (6)
The Skinny on QB Brock Glenn & FSU
Florida State is clearly looking for a second quarterback in this class despite the early commitment of Chris Parson, who also seems to be checking out his options with a visit to Mississippi State this weekend. And Glenn has been talking with the FSU staff for a while now. He visited earlier in the spring and gave the visit pretty high marks, and he had high praise for head coach Mike Norvell and QBs coach Tony Tokarz.
With all that said, though, there is some work to do for FSU this weekend as Auburn has been the favorite for some time. It's a school he liked growing up, and Auburn looks like they did a great job on his official visit last weekend. So FSU will need to match and probably go beyond what Auburn did. The good news is there are many ties between Glenn and FSU's staff since he's from the Memphis area. So despite some already projecting Glenn to Auburn, FSU has a shot. But the 'Noles will need to really nail this visit.
The Keys to the visit for FSU
First, the 'Noles will need to show a detailed plan about what they are doing with the offense and the passing game. There's no need to mention the culture at FSU or chemistry because the staff usually knocks that out of the park with the player/coach interaction. The other thing I feel is important for this visit is to sell what makes FSU unique. What separates it from other schools. And the 'Noles also will have to make a strong NIL presentation, of course. If FSU can accomplish most of that, it could get interesting.
The Skinny on QB Rickie Collins & FSU
FSU's staff has some good connections with Collins too. And Norvell has some history when it comes to having success with mobile quarterbacks. Now as far as where things stand, Collins maintains he's comfortable in his pledge to Purdue. But when you are still taking visits, the door is obviously open. So it's clear Collins is at least seeing what else is out there. Oregon is the main other school that has invested a lot of time and effort into Collins.
