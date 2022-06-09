Official Visit Primer: In-depth look at FSU Football's big visit weekend

Florida State isn't wasting any time when it comes to bringing in official visitors for the 2023 recruiting class. Even though it is only June -- and the regular season is still more than two months away -- the Seminoles are planning to host six recruits for official visits this weekend. And that group includes two quarterbacks, which should be interesting, and a Rivals100 skill player. In this Official Visit Primer, we'll take a look at each prospect who is coming to town, examine where the Seminoles stand with each of them, discuss the top competition, and outline what the 'Noles need to do this weekend to win the players over.

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage! *** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play *** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day *** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

Rivals100 WR Shelton Sampson will be at FSU this weekend. (Sam Spiegelman)

OFFICIAL VISITORS BREAKDOWN (6)

The Skinny on QB Brock Glenn & FSU Florida State is clearly looking for a second quarterback in this class despite the early commitment of Chris Parson, who also seems to be checking out his options with a visit to Mississippi State this weekend. And Glenn has been talking with the FSU staff for a while now. He visited earlier in the spring and gave the visit pretty high marks, and he had high praise for head coach Mike Norvell and QBs coach Tony Tokarz. With all that said, though, there is some work to do for FSU this weekend as Auburn has been the favorite for some time. It's a school he liked growing up, and Auburn looks like they did a great job on his official visit last weekend. So FSU will need to match and probably go beyond what Auburn did. The good news is there are many ties between Glenn and FSU's staff since he's from the Memphis area. So despite some already projecting Glenn to Auburn, FSU has a shot. But the 'Noles will need to really nail this visit.