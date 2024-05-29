Official Visit Tracker: Where FSU's top targets are visiting this weekend
With Florida State expected to host just one prospect, Onis Konanbanny, on an official visit this weekend, the big question is where will the Seminoles' top targets for its 2025 recruiting class be visiting this weekend?
The Osceola takes a look at the which programs are receiving official visits this weekend from prospects that have official visits set with FSU for this summer or fall.
OT Ziyare Addison - Florida
LB Tarvos Alford - Ohio State (currently committed to the Buckeyes)
S-Jaboree Antoine - Miami
ATH/WR Vernell 'Trey' Brown - Ohio State
OG Max Buchanan - Clemson
OG Rowan Byrne - Clemson
DT Jarquez Carter - Florida
DT Myron Charles - Florida
CB-Ladarian Clardy-UCF
DE Nicolas Clayton - UCF
DE Zion Grady - Miami
S Lagonza Hayward - Georgia
CB Ben Hanks Jr. - Louisville
OT Ty Haywood - Alabama
DE Javion Hilson - Florida (FSU commit)
WR Koby Howard - Florida
OL Peyton Joesph - LSU
LB Darrell 'Duke' Johnson - UCF (Alabama commit)
RB Ousmane Kromah - Miami
RB Byron Louis - Miami
WR Daylan McCutcheon - Ohio State
WR Joshua Moore - Florida
OL Josh Petty - Clemson
LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale - Arizona State
S Hylton 'Drake' Stubbs - USC (committed to USC)
S Greg Thomas - Clemson
OL Solomon Thomas - LSU (committed to FSU)
LB Tavion Wallace - Arkansas
DE Jalen Wiggins - Stanford (committed to Florida)
DT Kevin Wynn - Georgia
S Jordan Young - Clemson
