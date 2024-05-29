Advertisement
Official Visit Tracker: Where FSU's top targets are visiting this weekend

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

With Florida State expected to host just one prospect, Onis Konanbanny, on an official visit this weekend, the big question is where will the Seminoles' top targets for its 2025 recruiting class be visiting this weekend?

The Osceola takes a look at the which programs are receiving official visits this weekend from prospects that have official visits set with FSU for this summer or fall.

OT Ziyare Addison - Florida

LB Tarvos Alford - Ohio State (currently committed to the Buckeyes)

S-Jaboree Antoine - Miami

ATH/WR Vernell 'Trey' Brown - Ohio State

OG Max Buchanan - Clemson

OG Rowan Byrne - Clemson

DT Jarquez Carter - Florida

DT Myron Charles - Florida

CB-Ladarian Clardy-UCF

DE Nicolas Clayton - UCF

DE Zion Grady - Miami

S Lagonza Hayward - Georgia

CB Ben Hanks Jr. - Louisville

OT Ty Haywood - Alabama

DE Javion Hilson - Florida (FSU commit)

WR Koby Howard - Florida

OL Peyton Joesph - LSU

LB Darrell 'Duke' Johnson - UCF (Alabama commit)

RB Ousmane Kromah - Miami

RB Byron Louis - Miami

WR Daylan McCutcheon - Ohio State

WR Joshua Moore - Florida

OL Josh Petty - Clemson

LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale - Arizona State

S Hylton 'Drake' Stubbs - USC (committed to USC)

S Greg Thomas - Clemson

OL Solomon Thomas - LSU (committed to FSU)

LB Tavion Wallace - Arkansas

DE Jalen Wiggins - Stanford (committed to Florida)

DT Kevin Wynn - Georgia

S Jordan Young - Clemson

