ago football Edit

Ohio State LB commit TJ Alford will take official visit to FSU this weekend

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

Florida State will host dozens of prospects on unofficial visits this weekend when Seminoles play Memphis. However, the most important prospect on campus will be four-star linebacker Tarvos TJ Alford from Vero Beach (Fla.) High.

Alford, who is ranked as the 8th best OLB prospect in the country by Rivals and who has been committed to Ohio State since March, confirmed with the Osceola on Thursday morning that he will be in Tallahassee to watch FSU take on the Tigers.

FSU currently only has one high school linebacker, Ethan Pritchard, committed to its 2025 recruiting class. Alford's visit took on greater significance when Ty Jackson, who many thought FSU might have a shot at landing, committed to USC over the weekend.

Flipping Alford from his commitment to the Buckeyes could be a challenging task. However, getting him on-campus gives the Seminoles a shot. And with where FSU is from a linebacker standpoint on its roster, to say this visit is huge for the Seminoles would be an understatement.

Florida State currently has nine linebackers on scholarship. DJ Lundy and Cam Riley are seniors and will not be back next year. If FSU doesn't lose any of the other linebackers on its roster to the transfer portal in December, they will return Omar Graham (who would be a redshirt junior), Shawn Murphy (RJR), Blake Nichelson (JR), Justin Cryer (JR), Demarco Ward (RSO), Timir Hickman-Collins (RFR) and Jayden Parrish (RFR). And it is probably safe to say that you will see one or two of those players test the portal market for a variety of reasons.

There are still some linebackers at the high school level FSU could find itself involved with as the December signing date gets closer. Tavion Wallace committed to Arkansas over FSU this summer, but the Seminoles will certainly continue to pursue him. Elijah Melendez recently decommitted from Miami and while Auburn is considered the leader at this time, he is back on the market.

