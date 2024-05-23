Florida State had opportunities at the plate. And squandered a few of them.

Oklahoma had opportunities at the plate. And mashed home runs.

Alyssa Brito hit two of the Sooners’ four home runs in a 11-3 win over FSU in five innings on Thursday night in the opener of the best-of-three Super Regionals at Norman, Okla. Game 2 is Friday at 8 p.m. (TV to be determined).

Oklahoma struck first with runs in the first and second innings off FSU starter Ashtyn Danley, who gave up five runs (three earned) in two innings.

But the Seminoles loaded the bases in the third inning. With one out, Jaysoni Beachum was hit by a pitch, Kalei Harding singled and then the runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Michaela Edenfield then drew a walk and Isa Torres struck out swinging.

Devyn Flaherty laced a clutch two-out, two-run single to right field to tie the game at 2.

But Oklahoma poured it on, with Brito hitting a home run to jump-start a three-run third inning. The Sooners then had a five-run fourth inning, with Brito smacking a two-run homer and Kinzie Hansen adding a two-run homer.

FSU has some chances in the fourth. Amaya Ross led off with a walk after falling behind 0-2 and fouled off a total of six pitches. Kennedy Harp then singled to right. But Kaley Mudge popped out to a charging Brito from third base to start a double play, with Beachum lining out to right to end what appeared to be a promising inning.

Jahni Kerr had a single up the middle in the fifth as FSU cut the OU lead to 10-3.

Emma Wilson also gave up five runs (five earned) in two innings. Madi Balk walked four of the five batters she faced in the fifth, with the last one bringing in OU’s game-winning run.