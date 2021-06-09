Oklahoma storms back to drop FSU, 6-2, force championship game

After leading for the first five innings of Wednesday's WCWS Championship Series game against No. 1 Oklahoma, the Seminoles were just six out away from claiming the crown.

The Seminoles might just need another day to do it.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Florida State softball team still has a chance to claim its second NCAA Championship in the past three tournaments.

The top-ranked Sooners erupted for four runs in the top of the sixth, with the big blow being a two-run home run by slugger Jocelyn Alo, and they cruised to a 6-2 victory.

With FSU having won the opening game of the best-of-three finals, the two teams will meet in a winner-takes-all championship game Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Florida State actually struck first once again on Wednesday, thanks to a two-run home run by junior first baseman Elizabeth Mason in the bottom of the first inning. But Oklahoma cut the lead in half in the third with a solo blast by third baseman Jana Johns.

Neither team scored again until Alo's two-run shot.

The loss was the first of the postseason for FSU's Kathryn Sandercock, who allowed just one run in the first five innings before getting chased in the sixth.

