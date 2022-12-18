Following a weekend visit to Florida State, Casey Roddick made it official: He is coming to Tallahassee.

Roddick made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday night. The Colorado transfer offensive lineman played n 42 games and started 30 games. This fall, Roddick was a team captain and participated in 707 snaps.

The Ventura, Calif., native was listed at Colorado at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds.

"Roddick will be asked to replace Dillan Gibbons," Osceola football analyst Charles Fishbein said. "Interior lineman. Big and physical. Can move guys off the ball. Plays a little high. Part of the reason for that is his tightness in the lower body. His strength is coming off the ball and run blocking. He can maul guys off the ball. If there is a knock, he plays high."

Roddick continues the transfer portal pipeline that has flowed to FSU. The Seminoles have landed defensive tackle Darrell Jackson as well as tight ends Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock in the last week.