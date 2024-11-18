OL commit Solomon Thomas has updated ranking, visited Florida for LSU game

Thomas is now ranked as the 24th-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He was rated as the 23rd-best overall prospect in the country before the updated rankings. The Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines High product is still rated as the best offensive guard prospect in his class and the sixth-best overall prospect in Florida.

On Monday, Rivals updated its player rankings for the prospects rated as 5-star recruits. Only 28 players have received 5-star status from Rivals, with Florida State offensive line commit Solomon Thomas among them.

While Thomas remains committed to the Seminoles with just over three weeks to go before early national signing day, his recruitment might not be over quite yet. This past weekend Thomas took an unofficial visit to Florida to watch the Gators play LSU.

The Osceola has been told by multiple sources familiar with Thomas' recruitment by Florida that while the Gators are still trying to flip the five-star prospect from FSU, they also believe the team with best chance to do that before Dec. 4 is LSU.

Thomas expressed frustration with the dismissal of FSU offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins via social media last week. And while it is fair to say that Thomas may have still taken a visit to Florida, Atkins' firing doesn't seem to have helped FSU's standing with Thomas.

The same source indicated they feel the longer FSU waits to announce who will replace Atkins has the OL coach, the more precarious the Seminoles standing his with Thomas.

Please check back with the Osceola for more updates on Thomas' commitment to FSU.