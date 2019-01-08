OL Desmond Bland is still an option for the 'Noles. Nate Clouse

Even though college football recruiting has technically been in a "dead period" for a few weeks, Florida State hasn't stopped working to improve its beleaguered offensive line. The Seminoles' coaches have been identifying new targets and extending new offers, and they're continuing to push for potential graduate transfers. To get a complete picture of FSU's efforts before the Seminoles' coaches get back on the road this week, here's our latest Offensive Line Hot Board:

FSU COMMITS, SIGNEES FOR THE 2019 CLASS (3)

The Skinny on Lucas & FSU Rivals100 guard Dontae Lucas signed his Letter of Intent on Dec. 19. Florida and Miami both made a strong push for him, but Lucas' heart had been set on Florida State for awhile. Lucas also enjoyed a strong performance last week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, despite dealing with a sore hamstring, according to sources. Lucas is an early enrollee and will begin classes this week.

The Skinny on Williams & FSU Williams also signed with the 'Noles on Dec. 19; his LOI was one of the first to arrive that morning. The junior college transfer arrived at FSU over the weekend and is ready for the spring semester. Williams has two years of eligibility to play at FSU, and he's expected to contend for a starting spot at tackle.

The Skinny on Smith & FSU Although FSU didn't secure Smith's commitment -- and a flip from Boston College -- until just before he signed his Letter of Intent, the Seminoles had been recruiting him for a long time, and he attended two FSU summer camps. Smith is not an early enrollee, but he did sign with the 'Noles in the early signing period and will arrive in June. He is a true center prospect who will be a key piece of FSU's offensive line puzzle in the future.

FSU TARGETS FOR THE 2019 CLASS