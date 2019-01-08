OL Hot Board: Latest trench targets for FSU's 2019 class
Even though college football recruiting has technically been in a "dead period" for a few weeks, Florida State hasn't stopped working to improve its beleaguered offensive line. The Seminoles' coaches have been identifying new targets and extending new offers, and they're continuing to push for potential graduate transfers.
To get a complete picture of FSU's efforts before the Seminoles' coaches get back on the road this week, here's our latest Offensive Line Hot Board:
FSU COMMITS, SIGNEES FOR THE 2019 CLASS (3)
The Skinny on Lucas & FSU
Rivals100 guard Dontae Lucas signed his Letter of Intent on Dec. 19. Florida and Miami both made a strong push for him, but Lucas' heart had been set on Florida State for awhile. Lucas also enjoyed a strong performance last week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, despite dealing with a sore hamstring, according to sources. Lucas is an early enrollee and will begin classes this week.
The Skinny on Williams & FSU
Williams also signed with the 'Noles on Dec. 19; his LOI was one of the first to arrive that morning. The junior college transfer arrived at FSU over the weekend and is ready for the spring semester. Williams has two years of eligibility to play at FSU, and he's expected to contend for a starting spot at tackle.
The Skinny on Smith & FSU
Although FSU didn't secure Smith's commitment -- and a flip from Boston College -- until just before he signed his Letter of Intent, the Seminoles had been recruiting him for a long time, and he attended two FSU summer camps. Smith is not an early enrollee, but he did sign with the 'Noles in the early signing period and will arrive in June. He is a true center prospect who will be a key piece of FSU's offensive line puzzle in the future.
FSU TARGETS FOR THE 2019 CLASS
The Skinny on Bland & FSU
Bland is committed to Nebraska, but the junior college transfer didn't sign with the Cornhuskers in the early period and won't arrive at his four-year school until this summer. Bland has stated he's firm in his pledge, but other schools are pushing for a flip, and Florida State is heavily in that mix. He has developed a good relationship with Seminoles OL coach Greg Frey and plans to take an official visit to FSU.
We are told one Bland is very interested in early playing time, and the Seminoles certainly have an urgent need at this position. Although he is listed as an offensive tackle, Bland believes he can play any spot on the lone, and we've been told the Seminoles like him as a possible center.
The Skinny on Bell & FSU
This one could get interesting as well with Bell taking an official visit to Florida State on Jan. 25. Location is a big advantage for FSU as Moultrie, Ga., is just about an hour drive to Tallahassee. While Auburn has done a very good job of building a relationship with Bell, he did say his FSU offer "changes a lot." In fact, one source told us that the 'Noles will be a major player here if he does indeed follow through with his official visit and enjoys the trip.
FSU likes Bell as a center/guard prospect, so the 'Noles will need to sell him on how he fits there. He already really likes Florida State as a school, and the location is a plus. If he feels comfortable with the team on the visit, there's a very real chance he could be in this class.
