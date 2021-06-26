OL Kanaya Charlton commits to FSU; 'Noles land 3rd commit of weekend

On Saturday afternoon, just about an hour after the Seminoles landed a commitment from a four-star offensive lineman, Mike Norvell and company landed their second OL commit of the day -- this time was guard Kanaya Charlton of Brunswick, Ga.

The Florida State football staff definitely saved the best for last when it came to its recruiting weekends in the month of June.

His announcement followed that of fellow Georgia offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp. And it came one day after the Seminoles landed a commitment from four-star Mississippi defensive lineman Trevion Williams.

That's three commitments in less than 24 hours, and the 'Noles now have 13 for the Class of 2022.

All three commitments came while the prospects were on campus for their official visits. FSU is hosting nine official visitors this weekend.

Second-year offensive line coach Alex Atkins now has picked up three impressive OL commitments in just over a month. Four-star Aliou Bah committed to the Seminoles in May.

