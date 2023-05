Class of 2024 offensive line prospect Tye Hylton from Ovideo (Fla.) High has announced he will take an official visit to Florida State in June. Hylton, who is 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds will visit FSU from June 23-25.

FSU offered Hylton while he was on an unofficial visit to Tallahassee in January. He was back in Tallahassee in March to watch FSU during spring practice. Hylton is also expected to take an official visit to Florida prior to his official visit with the Seminoles. UCF and Miami are also heavily involved with Hylton.