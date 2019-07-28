FSU football recruiting stays hot; Seminoles land another OL commitment
In what is one of the key positions of need for the 2020 class, the Florida State Seminoles got some more great news Sunday when Venice, Fla., offensive tackle Thomas Shrader announced he has committed to the ‘Noles.
Shrader, who was at FSU for the Saturday Night Live event, chose the ‘Noles over Louisville and Miami, among others.
Shrader’s recruiting process has been a bit of a roller coaster with Florida State appearing to be the leader early this year, and then Louisville seeming to pull in front.
The talented lineman’s commitment is a big boost for FSU’s future prospects at offensive tackle. On Saturday, the Seminoles landed their first OT commit in Miami's Lloyd Willis.
COMMITTED!🍢 pic.twitter.com/zcmyNny6fG— Thomas Shrader (@ThomasShrader02) July 28, 2019
"I like what they have going on," Shrader said of FSU earlier this year. "They had a down year, but you could not tell that in being around the coaches in how the family is there ... but also the coaching you see every day in practice. I feel very much at home there."
Shrader seemed to really connect with FSU assistant coaches Raymond Woodie and Randy Clements throughout the process.
""Me and Coach Woodie are close. We talk at least twice a week," Shrader said. "He's just a great dude, and he's always asking about my family first, and I respect that a lot. We talk about family, what I'm going to do during the weekend. I would say I open up with him more because he's open."
