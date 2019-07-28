In what is one of the key positions of need for the 2020 class, the Florida State Seminoles got some more great news Sunday when Venice, Fla., offensive tackle Thomas Shrader announced he has committed to the ‘Noles. Shrader, who was at FSU for the Saturday Night Live event, chose the ‘Noles over Louisville and Miami, among others.

Shrader’s recruiting process has been a bit of a roller coaster with Florida State appearing to be the leader early this year, and then Louisville seeming to pull in front. The talented lineman’s commitment is a big boost for FSU’s future prospects at offensive tackle. On Saturday, the Seminoles landed their first OT commit in Miami's Lloyd Willis.