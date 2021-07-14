 Former Notre Dame lineman Dillan Gibbons among group of FSU football newcomers meeting media
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 07:08:47 -0500') }} football Edit

OL transfer Gibbons, other FSU newcomers meet media this morning

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

One week after making five Florida State football newcomers available to the media, the Seminoles are making six more available for interviews this morning, beginning around 8:30 a.m. ET.

This group will feature four incoming freshmen, one junior college transfer and Notre Dame offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons. We will have live updates in this thread on the Tribal Council, along with videos and continuing coverage.

The players participating this morning are:

* Defensive back Omarion Cooper of Lehigh Acres

* Linebacker Jordan Eubanks of Denton, Texas

* Junior college transfer tight end Koby Gross of San Ramon, Calif.

* Offensive tackle Rod Orr of Gadsden, Ala.

* Defensive back Hunter Washington of Katy, Texas

* Notre Dame offensive guard transfer Dillan Gibbons of St. Petersburg

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons will address the media for the first time as a Florida State Seminole this morning. (BGI)

