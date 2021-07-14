OL transfer Gibbons, other FSU newcomers meet media this morning

One week after making five Florida State football newcomers available to the media, the Seminoles are making six more available for interviews this morning, beginning around 8:30 a.m. ET.

This group will feature four incoming freshmen, one junior college transfer and Notre Dame offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons. We will have live updates in this thread on the Tribal Council, along with videos and continuing coverage.

The players participating this morning are:

* Defensive back Omarion Cooper of Lehigh Acres

* Linebacker Jordan Eubanks of Denton, Texas

* Junior college transfer tight end Koby Gross of San Ramon, Calif.

* Offensive tackle Rod Orr of Gadsden, Ala.

* Defensive back Hunter Washington of Katy, Texas

* Notre Dame offensive guard transfer Dillan Gibbons of St. Petersburg

