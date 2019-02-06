Pensacola offensive tackle Darius Washington is a man of few words.

He didn't do many interviews throughout the recruiting process, and very few people seemed to know whether he would sign with Florida State or Miami once he narrowed things down to those two schools.

On Wednesday, Washington broke his silence and gave the Seminoles one of the best presents they will get on National Signing Day, as the 6-foot-3 offensive tackle announced he was signing with FSU over the Hurricanes.

Offensive line was Florida State's biggest area of need in the class of 2019, and the tackle position was particularly important.

Washington, who earlier was committed to Mississippi State, seemed to be leaning toward Miami after taking a visit there. But in the end, the longtime Florida State fan couldn't resist the Seminoles once they came through with an offer.

Although Washington didn't take his official visit to FSU until this past weekend, he actually had been to the Florida State campus several times unofficially. He also is good friends and former high school teammates with FSU freshman wide receiver Keyshawn Helton.