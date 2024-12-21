Ole Miss transfer OL Micah Pettus enjoys first portal visit to FSU

Florida State has quite a hole to fill this offseason at offensive tackle. Three players who combined for 21 starts at left and right tackle this past season are out of eligibility.

FSU already has one offensive tackle in the fold with Vanderbilt transfer Gunnar Hansen committing earlier this week.

It hosted another transfer offensive tackle over the weekend in Ole Miss transfer Micah Pettus. And the FSU staff made it clear exactly how bad they want and need Pettus during his visit to Tallahassee.

"They told me there's a need and that I can do more than help fill it..." Pettus said at the end of his visit Saturday night.

"(Mike Norvell has) just been adamant about how much he wanted me here, how much the staff enjoyed us. I've been listening to him and coach (Herb) Hand and coach (Gus) Malzahn about what they plan on building here ... It was a good visit."

Pettus checks a lot of the boxes FSU is likely looking for in a starting offensive tackle. At 6-foot-7, 350 pounds, he certainly looks the part. And with 29 starts over the last three seasons at right tackle for the Rebels, he certainly has experience as well.

Exiting his visit, Pettus said he's comfortable playing at either of the tackle spots at his next school.

"I can play wherever I need to play," Pettus said.

This FSU visit was Pettus' first since entering the transfer portal. It was also his first time getting to know new FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand, who made quite a strong impression.

"He's a great dude," Pettus said of Hand. "Everybody I met spoke highly of him."

Pettus said he plans to make his transfer decision in January and that he has other visits he plans to take but that they aren't set up officially yet so he couldn't reveal where.

FSU transfer portal tracker

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple