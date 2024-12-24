Ole Miss transfer OT Micah Pettus commits to Florida State

It's an early Christmas gift for the Seminoles as Florida State has landed another commitment from an offensive lineman via the transfer portal. Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus announced on Tuesday morning that he has committed to the Seminoles. The 6-7 and 320-pound Madison (Ala.) James Clemens High did so after spending two days in Tallahassee visiting with FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Herb Hand.

Pettus was a three-star prospect coming out of high school who held offers from FSU, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, UCF and Vanderbilt among others. At Ole Miss Pettus started 29 of the 32 games he appeared over three seasons. He started 11 of 12 games this year at right tackle for the Rebels. He took 765 snaps from scrimmage during the 2024 regular season for Ole Miss. He gave up 18 total quarterback pressures in 425 pass blocking situations. His PFF passing blocking grade of 74.0 was the highest among the Rebels starting offensive linemen.

Pettus joins Vanderbilt's Gunnar Hansen and UCF's Adrian Medley as one of three offensive linemen to commit to Florida State via the transfer portal over the last week. All three are expected to come in and compete for starting roles the first day they step on campus.