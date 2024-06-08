Florida State needed to play home run derby for one more sweltering afternoon. And now the Seminoles are on to Omaha.

James Tibbs hit three of FSU’s season-high six home runs, including a monster two-run shot in the top of the 12th inning, as the Seminoles defeated UConn 10-8 to claim the Super Regional title on Saturday.

A year after not making the ACC Tournament, Link Jarrett and the Seminoles (47-15) have now become the first team in 2024 to advance to the College World Series — the program’s 24th appearance in Omaha.

"Awesome day for these guys, for the program," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "I can not say enough for the fans and how they supported. ... The game was a grind."

The Seminoles tacked on three solo home runs, one apiece by Max Williams, who continued his hot bat in the postseason, Marco Dinges and Jackson West. The Seminoles now have 123 home runs on the year.

But it was also Tibbs, in likely his final game at Dick Howser Stadium, who saved quite the performance. And a curtain call.

Slump? What slump? Tibbs went hitless in the three-game Tallahassee Regional but the junior built on a 2 for 5 day from Saturday with one of his best games in Garnet and Gold. He went a career-best 5 for 6 with a two-run homer in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth and, with his blast in the 12th now has 28 home runs this season.

Tibbs is the first Seminole with three home runs in a game since Stephen Cardullo in 2010. It was also the first time since a 2019 win over FAU in the Athens Regional that FSU had six home runs in the game.