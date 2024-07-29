Cooper might have been away for a year and missed FSU’s undefeated run to the ACC championship. But he said the look and feel of the program hasn’t changed.

“I always knew where home was,” Cooper said Sunday after FSU’s fourth practice. “I knew where the right program was for me, the best fit. It’s been all open arms. Just hard work. What it’s always been.”

Omarion Cooper had his most productive college season at Colorado, recording 37 tackles while forcing a fumble and picking up a sack. But he opted to come back to Florida State, where his college career began, for his final season in 2024.

Cooper had 30 tackles and three interceptions in his first two seasons at FSU, breaking out late in his freshman season in 2021. He had an interception and four pass breakups in his first college start, against Miami, helping the Seminoles to a hard-fought victory in the rivalry series.

In 2022, he played in 12 games (starting four) as he recorded 14 tackles, an interception against Boston College and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter of a tight game with Oklahoma.

But in the spring of 2023, Cooper tried to make the move from corner to safety but soon transferred to Colorado. Now, he’s back and appreciative of the open door allowed by coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

“It meant a lot, just knowing what I can do to the program and help it,” Cooper said. “How I left on good terms. I’m back now.”

Norvell said at ACC Kickoff last week that Cooper went in the portal and reached out to FSU’s coaches, seeking an opportunity.

“I love him, I hated to see him go,” Norvell said. "There have been some guys that there have been separations from the program that I think is the right thing. To be real, Duke, when he left, he was one that it hurt to see him leave."

The 6-foot Cooper seems happy to be settled in at safety. Listed a year ago at 190 pounds, he’s up to a safety-like 202 pounds. Cooper said he’s willing to play where he’s needed, with Norvell stating the senior has lined up at safety and nickel in preseason camp.

“He’s coming in at safety,” Norvell said after Thursday’s practice. “I really liked the experience, the things that he can do. … His versatility is a great, great quality.”

