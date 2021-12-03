On eve of commitment, 4-star LB Wesley Bissainthe talks FSU, Miami

Florida State has long targeted four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe as one of its top prospects for the 2022 class. On Saturday, the Seminoles will learn whether the Miami Central product will select FSU or the hometown Miami Hurricanes ahead of the early signing period. Other finalists in Bissainthe’s top five -- Florida, Penn State and West Virginia -- will also be in contention when he announces his decision at 5 p.m. On the eve of his commitment, Bissainthe broke down his final thoughts in an interview with Warchant.com. He said he picked Dec. 4 for the announcement because he, “felt like it was just time to make that decision.” *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is planning to announce commitment on Saturday.

With just one night to go before announcing, Bissainthe answered whether he already knows which school he is picking. “Yeah, I have a pretty good idea of who I am going to pick,” Bissainthe said. The four-star prospect said he is comfortable with the FSU coaching staff, including linebackers coach Chris Marve. “Coach Marve is a great guy and a great coach. He takes what he does seriously,” Bissainthe said. “He cares about his players. Pretty cool guy.” He shared the same sentiment for FSU head coach Mike Norvell, whom Bissainthe said he could see himself playing for. “Coach Norvell is a very energetic guy. Like I said, he believes in his players,” Bissainthe said. “He knows what they can do. And the word he preaches is, 'Finish.' So yeah, I can definitely see myself playing for him.” ALSO SEE: Friday recruiting updates on 2022 prospects and transfer portal targets On what is most appealing about FSU, Bissainthe said, “Just probably my relationship with the coaches.” When his hometown team, the Miami Hurricanes, traveled to Tallahassee last month, Bissainthe got a front-row seat to watch the ’Noles take on the ’Canes in Doak Campbell. “It was just a great game to watch. Both teams fought," Bissainthe said. “Florida State just came out with it. It was a great game. I am just glad I was there to witness. It was awesome for me, just seeing the environment. ... “It was a great experience. I am just happy I got to be a part of it.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWNlbWJlciA08J+YjjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHdlc2xleSBiaXNzYWlu dGhl8J+mjSAoQGJlaHVtYmxlcGFwaSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9iZWh1bWJsZXBhcGkvc3RhdHVzLzE0NjI2MjQ4OTQ1MDQ2NDA1 MjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjIsIDIwMjE8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==