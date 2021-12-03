On eve of commitment, 4-star LB Wesley Bissainthe talks FSU, Miami
Florida State has long targeted four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe as one of its top prospects for the 2022 class.
On Saturday, the Seminoles will learn whether the Miami Central product will select FSU or the hometown Miami Hurricanes ahead of the early signing period.
Other finalists in Bissainthe’s top five -- Florida, Penn State and West Virginia -- will also be in contention when he announces his decision at 5 p.m.
On the eve of his commitment, Bissainthe broke down his final thoughts in an interview with Warchant.com. He said he picked Dec. 4 for the announcement because he, “felt like it was just time to make that decision.”
With just one night to go before announcing, Bissainthe answered whether he already knows which school he is picking.
“Yeah, I have a pretty good idea of who I am going to pick,” Bissainthe said.
The four-star prospect said he is comfortable with the FSU coaching staff, including linebackers coach Chris Marve.
“Coach Marve is a great guy and a great coach. He takes what he does seriously,” Bissainthe said. “He cares about his players. Pretty cool guy.”
He shared the same sentiment for FSU head coach Mike Norvell, whom Bissainthe said he could see himself playing for.
“Coach Norvell is a very energetic guy. Like I said, he believes in his players,” Bissainthe said. “He knows what they can do. And the word he preaches is, 'Finish.' So yeah, I can definitely see myself playing for him.”
On what is most appealing about FSU, Bissainthe said, “Just probably my relationship with the coaches.”
When his hometown team, the Miami Hurricanes, traveled to Tallahassee last month, Bissainthe got a front-row seat to watch the ’Noles take on the ’Canes in Doak Campbell.
“It was just a great game to watch. Both teams fought," Bissainthe said. “Florida State just came out with it. It was a great game. I am just glad I was there to witness. It was awesome for me, just seeing the environment. ...
“It was a great experience. I am just happy I got to be a part of it.”
As he mulled over his options, Bissainthe had one eye on the Seminoles all season long. He broke down what he saw on the field from FSU as a whole during the 2021 season.
“Florida State, you know, they had a pretty rough start. They kept going and they kept fighting,” Bissainthe said. “That’s all that matters.”
Even though he is one of the top linebackers in the country, the Miami Central product sounded humbled to even be in this position.
“I am just glad they know my name, and that I am able to be recruited by them. I am just enjoying the process,” Bissainthe said.
Now that the day is almost here for him to verbally commit, Bissainthe is ready to announce his decision.
“I am excited, I am really excited,” Bissainthe said. “A lot of people have been waiting to see where I am going to go. I am just excited to let them know.”
