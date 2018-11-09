On paper, it doesn't look like much of a contest.

Notre Dame is undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country. Florida State is 4-5 and coming off of a pair of historic blowout defeats.

The Seminoles' offensive line is bruised and battered and has struggled in both run-blocking and pass-protection -- they rank second to last nationally in rushing offense (2.38 yards per carry), and only 10 teams have surrendered more sacks.

After a solid start to the 2018 season, Florida State's defense has faltered in recent weeks as well, giving up a combined 106 points to Clemson and N.C. State -- that's the most points FSU has ever surrendered in back-to-back games.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has won five of its last six games by at least 10 points, and four of those five by more than 20. One of those lopsided victories came on the road, at Virginia Tech, against a team that beat FSU by 21 points in Doak Campbell Stadium a month earlier.

The Irish's expected advantage is so great that even when it was announced Thursday that their starting quarterback, Ian Book, might be out for Saturday's game (7:30 p.m., NBC), the point spread in Las Vegas barely moved -- the Irish went from being 18-point favorites to 16.5-point favorites.

So, no, there aren't many people outside of Florida State's locker room giving the Seminoles much of a chance to pull off the upset.

And that fact is not lost on FSU's players.

"Everybody's talking. They're not practicing with us every day," junior linebacker Dontavious Jackson said. "They aren't in meetings with us. They aren't doing everything we're doing together. They're just talking from the outside -- really don't know what's going on. That's how it usually is. We've just got to keep our mindset on our perspective and what we've got going and our goals."

The typical Florida State goals -- playing for a national championship, winning the ACC, sweeping in-state rivals Miami and Florida -- are long gone. But the Seminoles insist they still have plenty to play for.