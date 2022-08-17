On the record with 2024 five-star RB Kameron Davis
On February 25, 2021, Kameron Davis of Albany (Ga.) Dougherty committed to Florida State, nearly three years before his class of 2024 can sign their national letter of intent.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound rising junior is the No. 2 running back in the country in his class, according to Rivals and the No. 27 overall prospect regardless of position. Davis is the highest rated running back to commit to FSU since Cam Akers. And, like Akers, Davis plays quarterback at his high school but will transition to running back in college.
The Osceola was able to sit down with Davis, who accounted for 3,100 yards and 31 touchdowns in his sophomore season, to ask him a few questions about FSU and his goals for this coming season.
Davis had a straight-forward view of why he committed to FSU more than a year ago.
“I felt wanted,” he said. “They were the first program to come after me hard. They did not wait to offer me like many of the other programs had. The love they showed me, to the family atmosphere, it felt like home to me.”
Florida State has had a long history of great backs, including Sammie Smith, Amp Lee and Warrick Dunn, who played well before Davis was born. Dalvin Cook and Akers are the most recent highly rated backs to sign with the Seminoles.
When asked which of those two backs he most resembles, he didn’t hesitate to answer. “Dalvin Cook!” he exclaimed. “I am an every-down back. I don’t want to come off the field. I feel that with my football IQ, I can make a quick impact at the next level.”
As to the strength of his game, he said, “My technique. I am always looking to make myself better. I study film and watch what other teams are trying to do on defense. I understand the game of football.”
With two full seasons of high school remaining, Kameron says there’s aspects of his game to work on. “I play quarterback right now so that is where I need to improve,” Kamerion said. “I need to work on my drops from center. I need to work on my footwork.”
Davis also shared his goals with The Osceola.
“My personal goal is to be a better leader on and off the field this year,” said Davis, who wants to lead his team to a state championship. “We only made it to the third round last year and this year we need to go all the way and win it all,” Davis said.
Davis discussed his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, FSU’s lead recruiter who has played an important role in his recruitment and a big reason why he chose FSU.
“Coach Johnson always checks in with me; he is like family,” Davis said. “Coach Johnson does not call to talk just football. We talk about life. He is always trying to make me a better person.”
“FSU is on top and that is who I am committed to,” said Davis, whose high school is just 87 miles due north of Bobby Bowden Field. “I plan on going to some FSU games this season (but) have not decided yet which ones.”
While the early signing day for the 2024 class is a long way off, Davis is committed to the Seminoles, who we believe will be tough to beat in the end. With 30 offers, including schools like Alabama, Auburn and Georgia, Davis showed no serious interest in programs other than Florida State.
Davis would be the highest-rated back Mike Norvell and his staff have signed. He has all the physical tools you want in a great back. Once Davis makes the transition from a high school quarterback to a college running back -- a seamless transition for Cam Akers and Warrick Dunn – he can become as good as any to don the Garnet and Gold.