On the record with 2024 five-star RB Kameron Davis

On February 25, 2021, Kameron Davis of Albany (Ga.) Dougherty committed to Florida State, nearly three years before his class of 2024 can sign their national letter of intent.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound rising junior is the No. 2 running back in the country in his class, according to Rivals and the No. 27 overall prospect regardless of position. Davis is the highest rated running back to commit to FSU since Cam Akers. And, like Akers, Davis plays quarterback at his high school but will transition to running back in college.

The Osceola was able to sit down with Davis, who accounted for 3,100 yards and 31 touchdowns in his sophomore season, to ask him a few questions about FSU and his goals for this coming season.

Davis had a straight-forward view of why he committed to FSU more than a year ago.

“I felt wanted,” he said. “They were the first program to come after me hard. They did not wait to offer me like many of the other programs had. The love they showed me, to the family atmosphere, it felt like home to me.”

Florida State has had a long history of great backs, including Sammie Smith, Amp Lee and Warrick Dunn, who played well before Davis was born. Dalvin Cook and Akers are the most recent highly rated backs to sign with the Seminoles.

When asked which of those two backs he most resembles, he didn’t hesitate to answer. “Dalvin Cook!” he exclaimed. “I am an every-down back. I don’t want to come off the field. I feel that with my football IQ, I can make a quick impact at the next level.”

As to the strength of his game, he said, “My technique. I am always looking to make myself better. I study film and watch what other teams are trying to do on defense. I understand the game of football.”