BRADENTON, Fla. -- The temperatures will be a little cooler, but that's not why the Florida State football team piled into chartered buses Monday afternoon and trekked four-plus hours down here to the IMG Academy.

The Seminoles aren't here for recruiting purposes, either -- at least not directly.

While the players on IMG's highly touted prep football team are undoubtedly aware of Florida State's presence on their campus, they aren't allowed to visit the FSU practices. And with the month of August being an NCAA recruiting "dead period," the IMG players also can't interact with the Seminoles' coaching staff -- on or off the field.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

But Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart has said that recruiting was never the primary focus of these preseason trips, which started with a jaunt to Bradenton last preseason. The real intent, he said, is to come together as a team and to compete in an unfamiliar setting.

"Go down there, get away from our comfort zone," Taggart said before this year's trip. "Be able to practice at a high level, and being able to do that no matter where we're at. I want to see our guys go down and have the same energy and have the same mind frame when we go down there, and execute like we need to."

That's not to say Florida State hasn't had substantial success with recruiting prospects from IMG. The 'Noles have a pair of commitments from the prestigious academy for the 2020 class -- defensive end Josh Griffis and offensive lineman Alex Atcavage -- and they already have five IMG alums on the current roster.

Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tight end Tre' McKitty, placekicker Ricky Aguayo, linebacker Jaleel McRae and offensive lineman Dontae Lucas all played their senior seasons at IMG.

The Seminoles will conduct morning practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Bradenton campus before returning to Tallahassee to resume preseason drills.

The rest of the team's days on the IMG campus will feature typical team meetings and some bonding time for teammates.

"We're getting a chance to get out of our comfort zone and seeing if we can operate at a high level like we need to," Taggart said.

Stay connected with Warchant throughout the week for continuing FSU coverage from IMG Academy.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council