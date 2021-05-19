 FSU football recruiting nuggets from visit to Lee County High in south Georgia
On the road: FSU football recruiting nuggets from trip to Lee County (Ga.)

LEESBURG, Ga. -- Florida State's coaching staff is involved with several talented prospects at Georgia state football power Lee County High School, and Warchant paid a visit to the Trojans' spring practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Along with learning that 6-foot, 4-inch athlete Quavian Carter received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles this week, we also picked up tidbits about four-star offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp, Georgia Tech LB/DB commit Jaron Willis and several underclassmen.

We'll have more coverage from this visit in the coming days, but check out this thread on the Premium Recruiting Board for initial nuggets.

Lee County's Quavian Carter received an offer from the FSU football coaching staff this week.
{{ article.author_name }}