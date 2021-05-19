On the road: FSU football recruiting nuggets from trip to Lee County (Ga.)

LEESBURG, Ga. -- Florida State's coaching staff is involved with several talented prospects at Georgia state football power Lee County High School, and Warchant paid a visit to the Trojans' spring practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Along with learning that 6-foot, 4-inch athlete Quavian Carter received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles this week, we also picked up tidbits about four-star offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp, Georgia Tech LB/DB commit Jaron Willis and several underclassmen.

We'll have more coverage from this visit in the coming days, but check out this thread on the Premium Recruiting Board for initial nuggets.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***