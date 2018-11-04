SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The visit plans are starting to come into focus for four-star Florida State linebacker commit Kalen DeLoach.

The Savannah, Ga., product already has taken an official visit to Auburn. And this coming weekend, the hard-hitting linebacker will be taking a trip to Michigan to check out the Wolverines. After that, FSU will get the last visit.

That official visit was originally scheduled to take place for the Florida game on Nov. 24, but DeLoach told Warchant it has been pushed back to December. Seminole fans have no reason to be concerned about that change of plans, however. DeLoach will still visit Tallahassee unofficially for the Florida game, and he says he's locked in with the 'Noles completely.

"I feel FSU is just a young team with a lot of guys going to the draft (last year), and it's rebuilding," DeLoach said. "We feel this class and mindset is going to change the game at FSU. We all talk in a big group chat. I talk with Curtis Fann and Nick Cross a lot. We understand what Coach Taggart is facing, and we are going to be the ones that change things."



DeLoach is so convinced that first-year head coach Willie Taggart will have the Seminoles heading in the right direction that he can't even envision signing with another team.

"Yes sir, I know I will be signing with FSU," he said. "I love it there. I'm comfortable with everything about FSU on an off the field. I'm locked in with them. It's just something special at FSU when you are there, and I get that feeling all the time."



After a solid first half of the 2018 season, Florida State's defense has struggled mightily in recent weeks, giving up 59 points last week to Clemson and then 47 on Saturday at N.C. State. But DeLoach also is confident in first-year coordinator Harlon Barnett and the future of the Seminoles' defense.

"The results don't bother me," he said. "Me and all the defensive recruits know it's a young team, and there were going to be struggles, and they are just starting. Like I said, I'm locked in with them. I'm going there."

While all of the Seminoles' 2019 commits talk and text frequently, DeLoach is closest with defensive end Curtis Fann. They both live in south Georgia, and they often hang out away from the football field.

"I was actually at Curtis' house last weekend," DeLoach said. "We've been close for a few years. We watched the Wake Forest game together, and we just mentioned how good we are going to be together when we are there. I think we connect because we both have that same drive and fire every time we are on the field.