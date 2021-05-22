 FSU football recruiting nuggets from Lake Gibson spring game featuring Sam McCall and Jaylon Glover
On the road: Nuggets on McCall, Glover, other FSU targets at Lake Gibson

LAKELAND -- Two of the top recruits on the board for Florida State's football staff in the 2022 class are teammates at the same high school -- Lake Gibson stars Sam McCall and Jaylon Glover.

With the Braves playing their spring game on Friday night, we took a trip to central Florida to check them out in person -- McCall, Glover and some of their standout younger teammates.

Check out the latest nuggets on Glover and McCall, including details on how much time the FSU commit is planning to spend in Tallahassee this summer.

FSU safety commit Sam McCall and running back target Jaylon Glover.
{{ article.author_name }}