Once a positive, FSU Football's staff showing a pitfall of continuity

For the better part of this dreadful football season for Florida State, it feels like all we have done is search for answers. Whether you are the fan base, the media, or especially the coaching staff, there has been continuous pressing to find out the how and why for one of the most shocking and rapid falls from grace this sport has seen. The proposed answers have not only been wide and varied, but seem to evolve as this team continues to show a new (and more depressing) side of it every week. From the snub breaking the culture of the team, to bad portal evaluations, to lack of talent and bad game management, to poor high school recruiting and poor coaching at nearly every position - there has been no shortage of ideas. And all of them may have been true and may continue to be true. But as I sat at my desk at home following Florida State's blowout loss at home against North Carolina, I thought back to the coaches' luncheon that was held before spring practices began almost eight months ago. One of the key narratives going into spring practices was the retention of Florida State's coaching staff under Mike Norvell. Only three coaches had left the program in Norvell's tenure prior to this season. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham went to Oregon and has subsequently just led his alma mater, Arizona State, to bowl eligibility in just his second season. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson went to Arkansas as a co-defensive coordinator. Linebackers coach Chris Marve left the Seminoles to become the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. 26 out of 134 FBS teams didn't make a change to its coaching staff during the offseason this past year and Florida State was one of them (and the only team in the ACC to do so). At the time, this was viewed as a positive thing; that the continuity had allowed Florida State to develop a deeply rooted, tight-knit culture that would continue to be successful. Well, that certainly aged well. But through the lens of hindsight, I recalled that spring luncheon. I specifically recalled the conversations that I had with offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller where I asked about the continuity within the staff and what that did for the program.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller leading a drill during a Jacksonville practice.

"It can go two ways," Atkins said. "You can get complacent because you know each other and know how you operate. But if you've truly been working together and building a relationship, now you can strain each other even more because you know without a shadow of a doubt that you have each other's back. So now you can have even more uncomfortable conversations and even more pushing because we understand what approach we need to take and we understand our true relationship off the field (just like players). So you can say that its an advantage because we are all the same but it can also be a disadvantage if were still not pushing each other, making sure we are on point and challenging each other to be better. That's Coach Norvell's approach." "Sometimes change is good," Fuller said. But I think from the same standpoint, anytime you can create continuity, I think it has its positives too if you have the right people. Because continuity could become stale but if you can inspire and create thought-provoking conversations and you're not just going through the process each day, you're creating different ways to think of things, you're about to create different ideas - I think that's what it all really grows on and that's what we have."

FSU LB coach Randy Shannon enters the IPF for practice.