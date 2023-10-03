“That's the chess game you play each week is ‘You play a good game, and then it's alright, how do we take it to a new level?’ ” Fiske said. “Really, it's just going harder in practice. You can't let yourself dip. There's been points where we have dipped. We have to ramp it up. We are going to be hunted. It doesn’t matter what school you’re facing, the logo, the record.”

Fiske’s perspective is intriguing and one that could be beneficial for the Seminoles moving forward. They are the nation’s No. 5 team, one with aspirations of competing for a spot in the ACC championship game and fighting for a place in the four-team playoff. The close call at Boston College was an early indication of the challenges FSU will face, whether on the road or at home, as opposing players and coaches seek to ramp up the intensity for FSU.

“I’ve been in that situation before playing for a smaller school,” Fiske said on Tuesday. “When you go and play these big schools, you're (thinking) ‘This is my game. It's my game to get noticed.’ Every team we play is going to be a similar situation. Everybody is going to give you their best shot.”

While playing at Western Michigan, Braden Fiske was often part of games where he was on the massive underdog that would travel to play at the likes of Michigan, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

FSU has faced adversity on defense from the first drive of the season, beginning with a goal-line stand against LSU. The Seminoles defense offers a statistical oddity, one that is 118th in the FBS in pass defense (272 yards per game) but has also generated 11 sacks — much of that from the defensive interior or linebackers like Kalen DeLoach and DJ Lundy.

Opposing offenses are making their plays, but the Seminoles have also found moments to punch back with blitzes by linebackers or safeties and produced a timely takeaway at Clemson.

“In some of those games, sometimes there are some good players you play against and they make a play,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. But you never want to take a knee to that. You want to force the action, you want to make sure your guys are always the aggressor, you want to make sure you tackle well out of the gate.”

This is reflecting some of what Fiske acknowledges: There have been defensive dips and impressive responses. Among them was DeLoach’s sack, scoop and score at Clemson to give the Seminoles positive energy. And, for what it’s worth, Fiske touched the ball before it was scooped to DeLoach — and he joked on Tuesday that he’s not thrilled with the commentary that he wouldn’t have scored on the play.

“One hundred percent, I'm taking that to the crib,” Fiske said. “I don't like the narrative that's out there saying, ‘I wouldn't score.’ DeLo, he was the better option. I was a little gassed. That was probably the biggest play I have ever been a part of.”

For Fiske, he’s often played in smaller stadiums with a fraction of the crowds like at Camping World Stadium, Doak Campbell Stadium or Death Valley. Fiske has 12 tackles and said he’s “grateful” and never expected to be in this position for his final season of college football.

He's maximized his snaps and has drawn praise from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout, on X/Twitter.

"He’s overshadowed in media by big names on @FSUFootball roster (QB Travis, DE Verse, RB Benson, WR Wilson) and other portal studs (TE Bell, WR Coleman) but Western Michigan transfer DT Braden Fiske has been huge addition to this loaded Seminoles squad," Nagy said.

Fiske can maximize the plays that he’s on the field in what has been a deep defensive tackle rotation along with Joshua Farmer, Fabien Lovett, Dennis Briggs and Malcolm Ray. Against Clemson, Fiske played 46 snaps — far less than he would have at Western Michigan.

“The rotation is awesome,” Fiske said. “I don’t have to play 85 snaps a game anymore. I think we’re growing each day. We’re learning each other as we’re on the field playing together. Each day we’re getting better. The rotation has been great.”