Once and for all? No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter clears the air on FSU pledge

While many thought the Collins Hills Eagles would face a huge test against perennial state power Lowndes, that wasn't the case at all. The Eagles raced out to a 28-7 lead at halftime and kept rolling from there.

And Hunter once again was the star of the show, as he finished with 164 yards and two touchdowns on offense. He also snared an interception and returned it 38 yards, just narrowly missing out on a pick-six.

Simply put, Hunter showed on another big stage why he's the No. 1 player in the country. But after the win, he was more focused on the team performance.

"We really just wanted to contain their quarterback, and be more physical," Hunter said. "There wasn't a, 'Let me finish.' ... 'Let's finish as a whole team.'"

The win wasn't totally void of drama. In the second quarter, the host Vikings intercepted a pass from Collins Hill quarterback Sam Horn and threatened to cut the deficit to 20-14.

But the Eagles' defense tightened up, forced a missed field goal and then Collins Hill scored on a long touchdown run to push the lead to three scores. And the rest was history.

"We just pretty much said we can't play soft like that and we can't let up, and continued to grind and push them back," Hunter said.

Moving on to his commitment to Florida State.

There has been chatter in recruiting circles that Hunter might back out on his pledge to the 'Noles and flip to a current national power like Alabama or more recently Georgia.

Hunter in fact took multiple trips to UGA, which is less than an hour from his home, this season. One media member who covers the Bulldogs has even predicted a flip to the 'Dogs.