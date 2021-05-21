Once-prized FSU football signing class now down to just seven players
And then there were seven.
When Willie Taggart put together a top-10 recruiting class in a matter of weeks after being hired by Florida State in December of 2017, it appeared to be an astonishing feat. And a harbinger of good things to come.
Less than four years later, very little of that 2018 signing class remains.
Following offensive tackle Chaz Neal's decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, the Seminoles have just seven players remaining from a 21-member signing class.
A group that should represent junior and senior leadership on this 2021 squad instead only produced three players that are sure-fire starters this season: linebacker Amari Gainer, tight end Camren McDonald and defensive tackle Robert Cooper.
Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton and defensive tackle Dennis Briggs will compete for starting jobs, while offensive tackle Jalen Goss and receiver Jordan Young will likely provide depth.
But that's it. They are the only ones left.
FSU's other 14 signees in that 2018 class have all left the program -- and only one would finish his college career at FSU: Cornerback Asante Samuel, who entered the 2021 NFL Draft as a junior and was selected in the second round.
Samuel started for more than two years at FSU and was the best player on the Seminoles' defense last season. He will suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers this fall.
Here's a complete breakdown of all 21 players in that 2018 class and how their Florida State careers played out. We'll start with the seven who are still here, and then look at the 14 who have moved on.
|Player, position
|Ranking
|Career at FSU
|
Amari Gainer, LB
|
Returning starter in 2021; leading tackler in '20
|
Camm McDonald, TE
|
Returning starter in 2021; tied for 2nd in receptions in '20
|
Robert Cooper, DT
|
Has started most of last two seasons.
|
Keyshawn Helton, WR
|
Part of WR rotation all three years, has started 7 games
|
Dennis Briggs, DL
|
Has become key contributor and part-time starter at DT
|
Jordan Young, WR
|
Caught 7 passes in 2020, started two games
|
Jalen Goss, OT
|
Has played primarily on special teams
|Player, Position
|Ranking
|Career at FSU, beyond
|
Asante Samuel, CB
|
Multi-year starter; first-team All-ACC in 2020; 2nd-round pick of L.A. Chargers
|
Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, S
|
Started at LB as freshman; struggled at safety in '20; transferred to Boston College
|
AJ Lytton, CB
|
Primarily backup CB in '18 and '19; dismissed from team in '20
|
Xavier Peters, LB
|
Played 2 games in '18; transferred to Kentucky; later transferred to junior college
|
Warren Thompson, WR
|
Checkered career at FSU; reportedly walking on at Arkansas
|
D'Marcus Adams, WR
|
Did not see action in '18 or '19 before transferring to FAU
|
Christian Armstrong, OL
|
Played sparingly in '18 and '19 before leaving team for undisclosed reasons
|
Isaiah Bolden, DB
|
Bounced between DB and WR; transferred to Jackson State
|
Malcolm Lamar, DL
|
Recorded two tackles in 2019; transferred to FAU
|
Anthony Grant, RB
|
Returned kicks in '18; missed '19 season due to personal reasons; transferred to JUCO
|
Tre'Shaun Harrison, WR
|
Part of WR rotation in '18 and '19; transferred to Oregon State
|
Jamarcus Chatman, DL
|
Appeared in 4 games in '19; opted out in '20; transferred to Troy
|
Chaz Neal, OT
|
Played primarily on special teams; entered transfer portal
|
Christian Meadows, OL
|
Never appeared in a game; received medical hardship
----------------------------------------------------
