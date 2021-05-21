Once-prized FSU football signing class now down to just seven players

Following offensive tackle Chaz Neal's decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, the Seminoles have just seven players remaining from a 21-member signing class.

Less than four years later, very little of that 2018 signing class remains.

When Willie Taggart put together a top-10 recruiting class in a matter of weeks after being hired by Florida State in December of 2017, it appeared to be an astonishing feat. And a harbinger of good things to come.

And then there were seven.

A group that should represent junior and senior leadership on this 2021 squad instead only produced three players that are sure-fire starters this season: linebacker Amari Gainer, tight end Camren McDonald and defensive tackle Robert Cooper.

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton and defensive tackle Dennis Briggs will compete for starting jobs, while offensive tackle Jalen Goss and receiver Jordan Young will likely provide depth.

But that's it. They are the only ones left.

FSU's other 14 signees in that 2018 class have all left the program -- and only one would finish his college career at FSU: Cornerback Asante Samuel, who entered the 2021 NFL Draft as a junior and was selected in the second round.

Samuel started for more than two years at FSU and was the best player on the Seminoles' defense last season. He will suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers this fall.

Here's a complete breakdown of all 21 players in that 2018 class and how their Florida State careers played out. We'll start with the seven who are still here, and then look at the 14 who have moved on.