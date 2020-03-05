It was the last true road game of his college career. So Trent Forrest really made it count. Florida State's senior point guard scored the last five points of the game Wednesday night, including the game-winning putback with 3.9 seconds left, to lift the No. 7 Seminoles to a 73-71 comeback victory over Notre Dame. "It felt great," Forrest said. "You start thinking about the same things that happened last week (at Clemson). You don't think maybe that the ball is going to go your way. But with M.J. (Walker) and his streak and how he can get hot off of one shot. That kind of gave us life, and we were just able to use that to heat us." ** Spring Special: Sign up and get six bonus months and a $50 eCard to Garnet & Gold **

RaiQuan Gray (right) hugs Trent Forrest after he hit the game-winning shot for FSU basketball on Wednesday night at Notre Dame. (Associated Press)

Walker scored 16 of FSU's 18 points during a critical stretch in the second half. The junior shooting guard was the reason the Seminoles were even still in the game in the final minute. But it was Forrest who closed it out. Down three with a minute left, the Chipley, Fla., native got deep into the paint and made a bank-shot while being fouled by Notre Dame star forward John Mooney, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward. He then made the ensuing free throw to tie the game. And then after the Seminoles got a huge defensive stop on the next possession, it was Forrest who delivered the dagger. "We went to a 1-4 flat just to keep (the defenders) from helping," Forrest said of the game-winning final sequence. "And if they did, they would have to help off of M.J. or Devin (Vassell). It was a good designed play. My goal was just to get into the paint and get the best shot possible." Of course, that initial shot -- which was contested by two Notre Dame defenders -- didn't go in. But Forrest made sure the second one did after getting the offensive rebound around Mooney. "I kind of went into his body and he hit my shooting arm," said Forrest, who finished with 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds. "So I knew it was going to be off a little bit. And it just happened to pop to where I was going, and it was an easy rebound."