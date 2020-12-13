This wasn't the type of celebration Hamsah Nasirildeen envisioned when he signed with Florida State four years ago. These weren't the players he thought he'd be celebrating with. But just because it wasn't what he expected doesn't mean it wasn't special. When Nasirildeen snared an interception midway through the first quarter of Saturday's game against Duke and returned it 25 yards to the Blue Devils' 14-yard line, the senior safety was absolutely mobbed by teammates on the field. Redshirt freshman safety Travis Jay was already in the game, so he got the first crack. Then came Seminoles pouring from the sidelines. There was backup cornerback Akeem Dent and reserve linebacker DeCalon Brooks. Graduate assistant coach Joe Bowen and injured defensive lineman Marvin Wilson. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

FSU defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen returns his interception Saturday against Duke. (Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)

There were pats on the helmet and slaps on the back. Then there were hugs ... from seemingly every player on the team. Even FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who is constantly preaching the need for players to not get too high or too low during a game -- but to always focus on the next play -- couldn't wait to rush over. "I was definitely in that [celebration]," Norvell said with a huge smile afterward. "I don't know if I've been any more excited to see a young man have a play like that. To see him get his hands on the ball ... you talk about just a phenomenal story. And a phenomenal young man." * ALSO SEE -- Clark: For FSU fans, it was a really good day ... finally The story is phenomenal. It's just not the one Nasirildeen expected to author when he arrived in Tallahassee in 2017. Back then, Florida State was coming off its fifth straight season with at least 10 wins. The Seminoles had finished 2016 with back-to-back victories over No. 13 Florida and No. 6 Michigan, and they were ranked No. 3 heading into the 2017 campaign. "Everybody knows what you expect when you come to school," Nasirildeen said. Especially a school like Florida State. Championships. Thrilling wins over arch rivals. A quick path to the NFL. Instead, what Nasirildeen has experienced is a lot of disappointment and a long line of departures. The coaching staff who signed him was gone within the first year. The losses started piling up immediately and haven't yet begun to slow. There were six that first season, and there haven't been fewer than six in any season since. Then there's that 2017 recruiting class. Though he was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina, Nasirildeen was only the seventh highest-rated prospect in a class that was ranked in the top five nationally. Four years later, only seven other players from that class remain with the program. Six have left in the last five months. "It's definitely been surprising, and just a lot of hurt and stuff to overcome," Nasirildeen said this past week, in the days leading up to what could be his final home game at Florida State. "But I truly expected a challenge, so I got what I expected, I guess."