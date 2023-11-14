“It was crazy, especially when the lights came on at night,” Henderson said. “And the fans, they went crazy. It was loud.”

Henderson enjoyed his visit to FSU for the 27-20 win over Miami last weekend.

Alvin Henderson has run for more than 2,500 yards for a second straight season at Elba (Ala.) High. He is being pursued by a number of college football programs, although the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Henderson admits he is far from a decision.

Henderson wasn’t set on taking a trip anywhere last weekend, but he said FSU’s coaches were “hitting me up all week.”

“But coach (Mike) Norvell, coach YAC (David Johnson), coach (Austin) Tucker, they were hitting me up,” Henderson said. “They were like, ‘You don’t want to miss this one. This will be a game.’ I knew it was going to be a pretty good game because I was at Miami two weeks ago and they were telling me that they felt pretty confident.”

Henderson said he is building relationships with FSU’s coaches.

“It’s not even really about relationships no more because they’re always keeping it real,” Henderson said. “They want me to succeed on and off the field so that’s really the main thing.”

Henderson had 49 touchdowns in 2022, seventh on Alabama’s all-time high school list. He named a top 10 in August, one that included FSU, but said this weekend “I’m not going to commit anytime soon.”

Henderson's HUDL highlights