The offers keep rolling out from Florida State, as they offered Rivals Top 100 overall prospect and the second-best overall prospect in Louisiana, Jaboree Antoine

The New Iberia (La.) Westgate High safety also has offers from LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Florida (among others). He is ranked as the 84th best overall prospect in the country and as the 10th best safety prospect in the nation for 2025.