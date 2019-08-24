One QB battle decided: Boise will go with true freshman vs. Florida State
Florida State football coach Willie Taggart still isn't ready to announce who will be the Seminoles' starting quarterback Aug. 31 against Boise State. But the Seminoles' defense learned Saturday evening who they will be facing one week from today in Jacksonville.
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters in Idaho on Saturday that the Broncos will go with highly touted true freshman Hank Bachmeier when they travel to the Sunshine State. Bachmeier earned the nod by beating out sophomore Chase Cord, senior Jaylon Henderson and freshman Kaiden Bennett in a wide-open quarterback competition.
Bachmeier, a California product, was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the nation's No. 6-ranked pro-style quarterback. He graduated early and enrolled at Boise State in January.
“Hank is deservedly the starter right now," Harsin told the media on Saturday.
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com
Bachmeier will be the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener for the Broncos since they moved up to the FBS level in 1996.
During a decorated high school career, Bachmeier passed for more than 13,000 yards and 156 touchdowns; he also rushed for over 2,000 yards. He chose Boise over a slew of Power 5 offers, including Georgia, Tennessee, Cal and others.
FSU will announce its starting quarterback at some point this week. Redshirt sophomore James Blackman is expected to get the nod, although graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook has had a solid preseason camp as well.
FSU held its final preseason scrimmage on Saturday, but it was closed to the media and public.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council