Florida State football coach Willie Taggart still isn't ready to announce who will be the Seminoles' starting quarterback Aug. 31 against Boise State. But the Seminoles' defense learned Saturday evening who they will be facing one week from today in Jacksonville.

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin told reporters in Idaho on Saturday that the Broncos will go with highly touted true freshman Hank Bachmeier when they travel to the Sunshine State. Bachmeier earned the nod by beating out sophomore Chase Cord, senior Jaylon Henderson and freshman Kaiden Bennett in a wide-open quarterback competition.

Bachmeier, a California product, was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the nation's No. 6-ranked pro-style quarterback. He graduated early and enrolled at Boise State in January.

“Hank is deservedly the starter right now," Harsin told the media on Saturday.

