"And it just really means a lot that your hard work is kind of worth it."

"It's everything you come in and work for," Messick said of being the Opening Day starter. "It was my goal as a freshman. I've always been one of those guys that's going to work for the top spot, no matter what I've got to do. So, that's what I did.

True freshman Carson Montgomery and redshirt junior Conor Grady will be the other two starters in the weekend rotation for Florida State. They will start the two ends of a doubleheader Sunday.

After six stellar appearances out of the bullpen -- before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus -- he became very much known. And now, in his second freshman year, he will be the Opening Day starter for the Seminoles when they begin the 2021 campaign this Saturday against visiting North Florida (2 p.m., ACC Network Extra).

When his first freshman year at Florida State started, in early 2020, left-handed pitcher Parker Messick was a bit of an unknown.

In his six appearances a season ago, Messick was electric.

He struck out 19 batters in 11 2/3 innings pitched, sported a 0.77 ERA, walked just two and gave up nine hits total. Against rival Florida, he struck out seven over the final three innings to earn the save in a 2-0 victory in Gainesville.

And against No. 3 Texas Tech, he allowed one unearned run in 3 1/3 innings pitched, striking out five Red Raiders along the way.

"He's a gamer," FSU catcher Mat Nelson said. "He doesn't care what you think of him. He doesn't care what you say to him. He's going to go out there and give you his best stuff every single time."

It became apparent very early in 2020 that Messick was not just one of the best arms on the team, but he was one of the best true freshman pitchers in the country. And now he's out to prove he's one of the best redshirt freshman arms in the country, as he gets the ball to start the 2021 season.

Messick is noticeably thinner than he was in 2020, and he said he has worked with the FSU coaching staff on the mental side of the game as well, something he thinks he'll need even more now that he's in the starting rotation.

And even though it was obvious Messick was going to be a vital part of the Seminoles' plans on the mound in 2021, he admits he had no idea where he was going to land in the rotation when preseason practice started.

Not because he doesn't have belief in himself, but because the FSU pitching staff is perhaps as deep and talented as it's ever been.

"Everyone made it tough," he said. "I didn't know where I stood. I didn't know really where anybody stood, because every guy we ran out there in the fall and spring (practice) ... I mean, the hitters did well, but our pitching staff has just been absolutely dominant. ...

"We have so many arms we can run out there. Whether they're crafty or power arms, they just get guys out. So, it was a tough competition."

And the competition doesn't stop in February, of course. Messick knows he'll have to pitch well to maintain his spot as the "Friday night guy" for the Seminoles.

Nelson, for one, doesn't foresee that being an issue. Not only because of Messick's talent, but because of his "bulldog" mentality on the mound.

"The biggest example was last year against Texas Tech when we had 'K Time' chanting from the stands, and Texas Tech was chanting 'Snack Time" from the dugout," Nelson said. "And he turned out and shook his belly right to them. So, if that doesn't show you what kind of person he is, then I don't know what does."

-----------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board