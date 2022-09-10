Twenty-six FSU football players are on NFL rosters for the opening weekend of the season. Below is a list of the Noles with their 2021 stats. Sunday's NFL regional coverage maps can be found here.

RB Cam Akers (Rams): Three carries, no yards in opener

DE Brian Burns (Panthers): 50 tackles, nine sacks in 2021. Carolina plays Cleveland on Sunday

RB Dalvin Cook (Vikings): 1,159 yards, six touchdowns in 2021. Minnesota plays Green Bay on Sunday

RB Jashaun Corbin (Giants): Cut but signed to practice squad.

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos): 53 tackles in 2021. Denver plays Seattle on Monday night

OL Cameron Erving (Panthers): Nine games (nine starts) in 2021. Carolina plays Cleveland on Sunday

PK Graham Gano (Giants): 29 of 33 FG attempts, 17 of 17 PAT attempts.

OL Bobby Hart (Bills): Three games (one start) in 2021.

PK Dustin Hopkins (Chargers): 30 of 34 FG attempts, 40 of 44 PAT attempts. The LA Chargers play the Raiders on Sunday.

C Rodney Hudson (Cardinals): 12 games (12 starts) in 2021.

S Derwin James (Chargers): 118 tackles, two sacks, two INTs in 2021. The LA Chargers play the Raiders on Sunday.

DE Jermaine Johnson (Jets): First-round pick will make his debut against Baltimore on Sunday.

DB Lamarcus Joyner (Jets): One tackle in one game in 2021. The NY Jets will play Baltimore on Sunday.

DE Joshua Kaindoh (Chiefs): Kansas City will play Arizona on Sunday.

DB Hamsah Nasirildeen (NY Jets): The NY Jets will play Baltimore on Sunday.

DT Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs): 38 tackles, three sacks in 2021. Kansas City will play Arizona on Sunday.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Rams): Six tackles in season-opening loss to Buffalo.

DE Janarius Robinson (Vikings): No stats in 2021. Minnesota plays Green Bay on Sunday.

CB Asante Samuel (Chargers): 43 tackles, two interceptions in 2021. The LA Chargers play the Raiders on Sunday.

DE Josh Sweat (Eagles): 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks in 2021. Philadelphia will play Detroit on Sunday.

WR Auden Tate (Eagles): He was signed to the practice squad after being cut by Atlanta.

DT Keir Thomas (LA Rams): The rookie played but did not record a stat in the Rams’ opener.

DE DeMarcus Walker (Titans): 31 tackles, two sacks in 2021. Tennessee plays the NY Giants on Sunday.

DT Marvin Wilson (Eagles): Practice squad.

DB PJ Williams (Saints): 42 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks in 2021. New Orleans plays Atlanta on Sunday.

QB Jameis Winston (Saints): 59 percent passer, 1,170 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs in 2021. New Orleans plays Atlanta on Sunday.

Note: Eddie Goldman is on the reserved/retired list for the Falcons

