Oregon transfer DB Daymon David breaks down official visit, decision plans

“It was a great visit, I got to see a lot of different things,” David said. “I enjoyed it a lot.”

After his official visit, David explained why FSU is appealing to him and discussed his connections to the ’Noles current roster and his plans on a decision going forward.

David could possibly become the third Oregon Duck to transfer to FSU this offseason, joining running back Trey Benson and wideout Mycah Pittman.

While Florida State hosted a handful of official visitors over the weekend, the lone transfer portal prospect to spend the weekend at FSU was Oregon redshirt freshman defensive back Daymon David .

The recruitment process is usually a little different for transfers the second time around as opposed to coming out of high school.

“I looked for a school that I thought was going to develop me and a good family aspect of it,” David said. “I have seen that with this coaching staff, I get a good family vibe with these guys.”

While the Oregon safety has been in contact with FSU since he hit the portal, his weekend visit was the first chance to meet with the staff in-person.

“Just the love and the care that they have for me. The family aspect of it,” David said. “That’s the main thing I saw.”

David already has a few key connections to the FSU current roster in Benson and Pittman, who he called “his guys.” He delved deeper into what the pair have been telling him about life at FSU.

“Yes sir, they said they love it. They said it has actually helped developed their game a lot. Trey Benson, he was with me at Oregon, he came over here with an injury,” David said. “His body is getting right and feeling good, ready for the season.”

When he was asked if the comfort level with FSU is different because of Benson and Pittman, David didn’t hesitate.

“Definitely, for sure. Trey Benson being here, that’s one of my closest friends. Just knowing that he’s here, he’s doing well here,” David said. “He can show me the ropes and how it’s going here.”

The 6-foot-2, 182-pound saftey, who was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school, described his relationship with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

“Coach Woodson, he started talking to me right when I hit the portal,” David said. “What stands out with him is just his teaching philosophy and how he expects to help develop me.”

There’s appeal for David with some of his former college teammates already in the fold at FSU, but there’s also simply the draw of playing for the ’Noles. He broke down where FSU stands with him after the official.

“For sure, the connection would be the Oregon guys that I know,” David said. “But it’s Florida State, who wouldn’t want to be a defensive back at Florida State?

“I can tell they really like to see me here, and I would really like to be here, too,” David said. “I can see that vibe, I can see me here.”

In 2021, David had three tackles in three outings, but he suffered an injured shoulder.

“Yes sir, I’m on week 17 out of surgery, so I still have some developing to do on it,” David said. “But it will be ready.”

As far as upcoming visits elsewhere, David currently doesn’t have any other visits planned.

“I didn’t make any other plans,” David said. “I had some schools I was thinking of going to, but I don’t know yet.

“We just want to take some time and think it over with my family,” David said. “And then make a decision.”

