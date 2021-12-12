Oregon transfer WR Mycah Pittman recaps visit to FSU, decision plans

“It was great, it was fun. I really enjoyed it. It made it worth coming out,” Pittman said late Sunday morning. “Really fun. I had some good memories I have already made here.”

After his FSU visit, Pittman recapped the trip and updated his latest thoughts on the Seminoles as a possible transfer destination.

A highly touted four-star prospect out of high school in 2019, Pittman has 38 career catches, 547 receiving yards and two touchdowns across three seasons with the Ducks.

With Florida State in major need of help at the wide receiver position, one of the most important weekend visitors for the Seminoles was Oregon transfer candidate Mycah Pittman.

Pittman is originally from Tampa and said location isn’t a huge factor for him, but he did enjoy being back in a familiar area of the country.

“It was good to be back in Florida. I love the weather out here,” Pittman said. “So, it’s been nice. I’m familiar with the area. This is not really any different for me.”

On the field, Pittman explained, the ’Noles and FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham have a need at receiver, and he believes he can help solve it.

“I see where I can be utilized on the offensive side of the ball,” Pittman said. “Coach Dillingham and all the coaches really have done a good job at explaining that to me and how I’ll be utilized.

“They would just like to move me around. You have to go out there and practice hard to show you can be a No. 1,” Pittman said. “That’s what I plan to do obviously. They plan to move me around; whatever it takes to get me the ball.”

Now that he has seen FSU and Doak Campbell Stadium in person, Pittman said the ’Noles' home turf stood out to him. He now has a sense of what the game-day atmosphere might be like.

“The stadium. We had the stadium and the whole ’Nole chant and everything like that," Pittman said. "The stadium is huge -- Autzen (Oregon's home stadium) sits 60 (thousand). Here sits almost 90. It’s different, and I know people care more about football in the South than the West Coast, I can tell you that.”

Pittman pointed out the FSU coaching staff was “loving” him ever since he walked in the door, saying, “there’s a lot of nice people out here.” That includes FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

“I like him. I can tell he’s a passionate coach. He enjoys coaching, he loves 'Nole Nation,” Pittman said. “He’s fired up to have me here and telling me [I'm] a priority and he’s showing me that.”

While location isn't a key factor in his decision, Pittman made it clear that he likes the idea of playing in the Sunshine State.

“Being able to go to school out in Florida. I am a big Disney World fan, so being just three hours away, I looked it up,” Pittman said with a chuckle. “There’s a lot of things that Florida has to offer. FSU is really awesome in itself. I think the program is great and facilities are great.”

Once he decided to leave Oregon, the former four-star recruit said he originally started looking at about 15 to 20 teams. He then cut it down to just five or six options.

Pittman said the 'Noles rank high among his options, but he isn't done with the process He said he plans to visit Texas A&M soon and also updated his timeline for a decision.

“I am thinking the beginning of next month I am hoping to make a decision. At the end of the day, I have to make the right decision,” Pittman said. “I stuck it out at Oregon. I am a hard-headed and loyal type of person, so when I commit to a program, I commit. It was really hard to say goodbye. Probably the end of this month or next month.”

During the 2021 season, FSU's offense had some highs and lows. But the wide receiver said he likes the idea of playing with a talented and experienced quarterback like Jordan Travis.

“I am already an established guy; I have to come with an established quarterback too. I don’t have four years like these young guys,” Pittman said. “Coming in and having an experienced quarterback and offensive coordinator and head coach that believes in you. Coming in and making the plays and show why they brought you in here. This is a get-this-thing-rolling-now type of thing.”

Another positive from the visit, Pittman said, was getting to meet FSU's other players -- including several who transferred in -- and sensing what they feel about the program.

“I have seen guys that love it here and tell me it’s been amazing since they’ve been here. They were welcomed with open arms,” Pittman said. “Coaches explained to me that the kids love it, the guys that came in love it. They’ve been successful since they been here.”

