Oregon WR transfer Mycah Pittman commits to FSU Football

Pittman, who was a four-star prospect out of high school in 2019, has 38 career catches, 547 receiving yards and two touchdowns across three seasons with the Ducks.

After already landing commitments from a pair of transfer offensive linemen, the Seminoles picked up another important weapon Sunday night when former Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman announced he will be a Seminole.

Transfer season is just getting under way, and the Florida State Seminoles are off to a very solid start.

Not only should Pittman help at wide receiver, but he could be leaned on in special teams as well. The speedster was the primary punt returner for the Ducks during the first half of the 2021 season. He finished the year with 15 returns for 151 yards -- with a long of 33.

For comparison, FSU totaled just 71 return yards all season, with only two going for longer than 10.

Pittman, who originally hails from Tampa, took an official visit to FSU earlier this month and said he liked the idea of returning to his home state.

“It was good to be back in Florida. I love the weather out here,” Pittman said. “So, it’s been nice. I’m familiar with the area. This is not really any different for me.”

Once he entered the transfer portal, Pittman said he was targeted by about 20 different schools.

One of the things that attracted him to the Seminoles was the fact that they have a returning starting quarterback in Jordan Travis.

“I am already an established guy; I have to come with an established quarterback too. I don’t have four years like these young guys,” Pittman said. “Coming in and having an experienced quarterback and offensive coordinator and head coach that believes in you. Coming in and making the plays and show why they brought you in here. This is a get-this-thing-rolling-now type of thing.”

FSU earlier landed commitments from offensive linemen Bless Harris of Lamar University and Kayden Lyles of Wisconsin.

