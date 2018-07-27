ORLANDO -- Orlando is back to being a major player in the travel hoops scene for the final recruiting period in July for college basketball coaches with the AAU Super Showcase at Disney’s Wide World of Sports and the first-year Zero Gravity Prime Event in town as well. We caught up with some trending prospects today for updates on their recruitments.

Josiah James is taking this weekend off after the grind of the past two months on the court, but he’s continuing to progress towards an early decision.

“I cut my schools down to nine, so I’m still working with that list,” James said. “I’m setting up a lot of unofficial visits before I go on official visits to schools. I’ll probably cut it down to five before I take official visits and that will probably be mid-August. I know I’ll be at Duke on Aug 11 and 12.”

Along with Duke, James has Arizona, Clemson, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia remaining on his list. Despite not playing this weekend, he had Brad Brownell and Tom Izzo present for his game this morning along with an assistant from Kansas.

James shared his thoughts on some of the programs involved in his recruitment.

Duke: “It’s a really prestigious program, one of the best in the country every single year. It’d be an honor to play for a coach like Coach K.”

Michigan State: “It’s basically the same thing. Coach Izzo is a Hall of Fame coach as well. I definitely want to play for a coach like him.”

Clemson: “They are on the rise. Both in-state schools are, but Clemson just went to the Sweet 16. They want me to come in and be a leader, and I think I can do that for their program.”

South Carolina: “They are doing really well. They were in the Final Four two years ago, and that made a big impact on the state. Staying in-state is always something that is in the back of my mind that I might look for.”

Florida State: “I have really good relationship with Coach Stan Jones and Coach Leonard Hamilton. They’re just preaching they can improve my and they develop really good players because they’ve had a lot of guys like me. I think it’d be a great fit for me.”