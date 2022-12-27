News More News
Osceola Bowl Special: FSU-OU storylines

Ariya Massoudi • TheOsceola
Join host Ariya Massoudi as we talk Florida State football with senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante, who are in Orlando for Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl game against Oklahoma (5:30 p.m. on ESPN).

FSU-Oklahoma storylines

We discuss the significance of a 10-win season for FSU

We will discuss opt-outs — Oklahoma being shorthanded — and FSU's lack of opt outs

We discuss the potential for returns from Jared Verse, Jammie Robinson, Fabien Lovett and Johnny Wilson

We discuss a fun bowl week as players get to hang out at various Orlando events from Top Golf to an amusement park

And we close with thoughts on the FSU-Oklahoma matchup

