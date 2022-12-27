Osceola Bowl Special: FSU-OU storylines
Join host Ariya Massoudi as we talk Florida State football with senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante, who are in Orlando for Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl game against Oklahoma (5:30 p.m. on ESPN).
FSU-Oklahoma storylines
We discuss the significance of a 10-win season for FSU
We will discuss opt-outs — Oklahoma being shorthanded — and FSU's lack of opt outs
We discuss the potential for returns from Jared Verse, Jammie Robinson, Fabien Lovett and Johnny Wilson
We discuss a fun bowl week as players get to hang out at various Orlando events from Top Golf to an amusement park
And we close with thoughts on the FSU-Oklahoma matchup
You can watch the video below and the audio is also available on your favorite podcast platforms.
