If you are not in Dublin for the season opener on Saturday, Aug. 24, the next most exciting place to watch Florida State vs. Georgia Tech will be at Glory Days Grill at 1926 Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee.

Come cheer Florida State with Seminole friends who will be watching the game on dozens of hi-def television screens, enjoying Glory Days Grill food and beverage, including special prices on beer buckets.

Hosted by TheOsceola.com and Glory Days Grill, we’ll give away coupons for Glory Days Chicken Wings on your next visit as well as Osceola T-shirts to subscribers.

Kickoff is at noon but come early for a meet and greet with Osceola staff members and former FSU players and coaches. While Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz and senior writer Curt Weiler are covering the game from Dublin, editor Bob Ferrante, football analyst Pat Burnham and writer Nick Carlisle will be covering the game from the Glory Days Grill.

Let’s cheer the Seminoles to victory in their first-ever international football game.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters