Osceola Q&A: 1 on 1 with FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzgerald grew up around a family of kickers. His dad and uncle were standouts in Moultrie, Ga. His little brother is now Colquitt County’s kicker.
Florida State’s kicker has fond memories growing up of kicking in the backyard.
“I grew up playing soccer and baseball, and always knew I had a good leg on me in soccer,” Fitzgerald said. “And I started just kicking in my grandparents’ backyard. They had some metal goal posts they put up. My uncle at the time was a high school kicker. So I would go over there, when I was 7, 8 years old and try to kick.
“And then I think when I was around that same age, I finally hit one over the uprights out there, and then just fell in love with it. Kept practicing, kept playing soccer. And then eighth grade, I went out for the football team. The rest was history.”
Fitzgerald signed with Florida State in December 2019. There were struggles early in his career as Fitzgerald adjusted and then readjusted his pre-kick routine in 2022. But since a career-changing 47-yard field-goal attempt at NC State in October 2022, he has been a model of consistency. Since that kick he has made 35 of 40 field-goal attempts, including 28 of 30 the last two seasons.
The redshirt senior is working toward his third degree, a master’s in accounting. He already has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and another in insurance. Talk about maximizing a scholarship and time at FSU.
Fitzgerald could have a lengthy NFL career ahead of him, but he’s also preparing to follow on his dad’s career track and go into accounting.
“It's what my dad does and always was pretty interested in it because of that,” Fitzgerald said. “And then also, I think, whenever my playing career is over, I definitely want to tie that back into sports in some capacity whether it's doing accounting for an NFL organization, some type of capacity like that.”
Fitzgerald was a semifinalist for the Groza Award in 2023 and is in the mix this fall after making all nine of his field-goal attempts, including four from 50 or more yards. (A high snap and miss at Duke has been changed statistically to a team miss and not directly credited as an attempt to Fitzgerald.)
Just days before FSU faces Miami on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN), Fitzgerald sat down with the Osceola for a wide-ranging discussion this week about his career at FSU, how he prepares for games, his favorite kicks and his friendship with punter/holder Alex Mastromanno. Fitzgerald is fifth on FSU’s all-time scoring list, behind four kickers: Dustin Hopkins, Roberto Aguayo, Derek Schmidt and Xavier Beitia.
What is your pregame routine?
Fitzgerald: “Just getting really warmed up, just getting my body ready to go, getting my mind in a good space as well. So physically, mentally, I'm in a good spot and ready to go. And then more so just getting the mind right. Once I'm finally warm, the first thing I do is I'll go and pick out probably three or four spots and just do my steps and do a swing without a ball. Just visualizing everything about my technique, my swing being perfect. And then envisioning the ball going right down the middle, just to go ahead and see myself make kicks before I even put my foot on the ball before a game. And then I'll do a lot of contact drills, not taking any steps. And then I'll do probably 10 to 15 kicks with snap-hold, just moving around the field different spots. There's no pattern whatsoever to it. I just kind of go off the top of my head but that's what gets me ready to go.”
Special teams coordinator John Papuchis said he will discuss with you pregame about how you feel, distance, wind direction. What are those discussions like?
Fitzgerald: We talk about wind, especially for kickoff direction and stuff and how I'm feeling too, with DYray (Darrick Yray) on the headset, with the book, working with him this year, that's been a little bit different. And so telling him what I'm good from on certain days. So, yeah, depending on the wind and temperature and all that.
Your dad has been a sounding board in your career. How has he helped you? And you’re also working with a kicking coach?
Fitzgerald: I've been working with a kicking coach up in Charlotte (N.C.), Dan Orner, since Jan. 2023. And so I'll send him film as well. And me and my dad will talk about how I did in the game, and where I can be better, and this and that. But it's also just catching up, seeing my family. They obviously get to come to all the home games, and they'll be at Miami this week.
The 59-yarder in Ireland was obviously a big one, second-longest in school history. But do you have a favorite kick where you just say everything was perfect from snap, hold and kick?
Fitzgerald: I think really the 52 in that Georgia Tech game. That one felt really good, too. And obviously the 59 as well. Even in the ACC championship game last year, a couple of those kicks, especially the one at the end (from 40 yards with 2:19 to go, extending FSU’s lead to 16-6). It was raining, it was getting a little chilly. Late in the fourth quarter, one to seal the game, I guess you could say. That was pretty special, too. But I'd say definitely, feel-wise that 59, obviously, just the way it came off my foot. I hit it pure. And that was good ball flight. Everything about that I loved. Played the wind perfectly.
The conditions that day were definitely not perfect. It was chilly and really windy. The way the stadium was structured, the wind was bouncing off the wall and doing funny things. I played it really well and adapted to the conditions really well.
Earlier in your career, you didn’t attempt that many field goals from 50 or more yards. In 2022, you were 0 of 3 from that range and last year there were no attempts. Coach Mike Norvell likes to go for it on fourth down to push for a touchdown or a shorter field-goal attempt. But this year, you’ve made four field goals from 50 or more yards (59 and 52 vs. GT, 54 vs. Memphis and 53 vs. Duke). Why have you been successful from long distance this year?
Fitzgerald: I have gotten a little stronger this year as well, with Coach (Josh) Storms in the weight room. (Also) with my technique, with my kicking coach in Charlotte. I think it's more so about just opportunities. Last season, in 2023 we didn't attempt any from 50-plus. We never really got in a situation where we could have, really, except maybe a couple times. And it was still in that fourth-and-3 area where we want to be aggressive and go get the first down with the offense.
What type of workouts have you done with coach Storms and the staff?
Fitzgerald: It’s really just trying to be more intentional with the workouts. And then also doing extra stuff: hip mobility, hip strengthening, leg speed exercises.
Some of the FSU coaches have said your field-goal attempt at NC State in Oct. 2022, a 47-yarder just before halftime, was key in your mindset and confidence.
Fitzgerald: I think that was really special to me. That was also one of my favorite kicks, just seeing the support of the guys around me because they all knew that I've been struggling for three, four weeks in that span. And they all knew what I was capable of. Just to see their support meant a lot to me. And, yeah, it was really special. Just go backwards, 2021, it was a so-so year for me (76.9 percent). And I was looking for ways to be more consistent. Talking with a couple of the NFL guys, and just the kicking community in general, I was going to try a two-step (lead in to kicks). Started in January and did it all the way until fall camp. And I wasn't seeing the results that I wanted to at first. And I was like, ‘If I just keep working at it, eventually it's going to take some time.’ It's just never happened. And meanwhile, I'm in game four, and I'm 4 for 9. I said, ‘Well, I need to do something at this point.
And so I switched back and it still took two weeks to get back to my old swing. And I was kicking every day of the week. Seven days a week, trying to get my old swing back. And I knew that kicking so much I was going to lose my range for the rest of the year. I ended up missing two 50-plus-yarders short, later that year. I just didn't have the leg strength. I had over-kicked so much in those two weeks to get my old swing back. And so that NC State game, I was finally getting it back into that groove of my old swing. And, yeah, that was definitely the turning point for me.
Who do you talk with among FSU’s kicking fraternity?
Fitzgerald: I'll occasionally talk to Graham (Gano) and I've talked to Dustin (Hopkins) a couple times. And really close with Roberto Aguayo and Ricky Aguayo. So close with them. They're like brothers to me. And even just the some of the guys that train with my kicking coach up on Charlotte … Just taking every bit of information and soaking it in and trying to learn their mindset and approach. Any details that I can.
Do you know where you are on FSU’s career scoring list? Or is it just one kick at a time?
Fitzgerald: It's both. It means a lot to me. I want to cement my legacy here at Florida State. And at the same time I got to take it one game at a time. It's all about opportunities and maximizing those opportunities when I get them. And they come one kick at a time. So that's where my my head's at. And hopefully at the end of the season I'll look up there and see my name close to the top.
FSU’s coaches said you have been active in community service. What have you been involved with in the offseason.
Fitzgerald: In 2021, we started this Hope to Dream event. My dad, he works for Ashley Home Store, and so through some of his connections with Tempur-Pedic and the bed event that we do every year. It's where we invite 50 kids from around the area, they're nominated from the Boys and Girls Club or a local group. They come in and they think it's just a day to spend with the players, like a little camp. And then we surprise them at the end of the day with their own bed when they otherwise wouldn't have one. And it's really special every year seeing, first off, all the guys that come out to support the event and help the event, and just because they see how special it is just to make a direct impact like that. We've been doing that since 2021. So that's something really special that we do each year. We did it back in May.
Let’s wrap with Alex Mastromanno. He’s averaging 49.4 yards per punt, which leads the FBS. He’s also your holder. How have you seen him grow and learn the sport since he moved from Australia four years ago?
Fitzgerald: Just seeing his development each and every year, it's been amazing just to see his really his mindset, how it's progressed over the five years he's been here, and just how detailed he is every day, coming to work and bringing the energy to the group. And his leadership. We try to lead the specialist group and try to be leaders on the team as well, and just seeing how he approaches his work. It's been really cool to watch. Obviously, he's the best punter in college football, but I think he's the best holder in college football, too. And he's taken that job so seriously. He's done a heck of a job.
