Osceola Q&A: 1 on 1 with FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzgerald made two 50+ field-goal attempts against Georgia Tech. (Photo by Kathy Hitchcock)

Ryan Fitzgerald grew up around a family of kickers. His dad and uncle were standouts in Moultrie, Ga. His little brother is now Colquitt County’s kicker. Florida State’s kicker has fond memories growing up of kicking in the backyard. “I grew up playing soccer and baseball, and always knew I had a good leg on me in soccer,” Fitzgerald said. “And I started just kicking in my grandparents’ backyard. They had some metal goal posts they put up. My uncle at the time was a high school kicker. So I would go over there, when I was 7, 8 years old and try to kick. “And then I think when I was around that same age, I finally hit one over the uprights out there, and then just fell in love with it. Kept practicing, kept playing soccer. And then eighth grade, I went out for the football team. The rest was history.” Fitzgerald signed with Florida State in December 2019. There were struggles early in his career as Fitzgerald adjusted and then readjusted his pre-kick routine in 2022. But since a career-changing 47-yard field-goal attempt at NC State in October 2022, he has been a model of consistency. Since that kick he has made 35 of 40 field-goal attempts, including 28 of 30 the last two seasons. The redshirt senior is working toward his third degree, a master’s in accounting. He already has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and another in insurance. Talk about maximizing a scholarship and time at FSU. Fitzgerald could have a lengthy NFL career ahead of him, but he’s also preparing to follow on his dad’s career track and go into accounting. “It's what my dad does and always was pretty interested in it because of that,” Fitzgerald said. “And then also, I think, whenever my playing career is over, I definitely want to tie that back into sports in some capacity whether it's doing accounting for an NFL organization, some type of capacity like that.” Fitzgerald was a semifinalist for the Groza Award in 2023 and is in the mix this fall after making all nine of his field-goal attempts, including four from 50 or more yards. (A high snap and miss at Duke has been changed statistically to a team miss and not directly credited as an attempt to Fitzgerald.) Just days before FSU faces Miami on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN), Fitzgerald sat down with the Osceola for a wide-ranging discussion this week about his career at FSU, how he prepares for games, his favorite kicks and his friendship with punter/holder Alex Mastromanno. Fitzgerald is fifth on FSU’s all-time scoring list, behind four kickers: Dustin Hopkins, Roberto Aguayo, Derek Schmidt and Xavier Beitia.

What is your pregame routine? Fitzgerald: “Just getting really warmed up, just getting my body ready to go, getting my mind in a good space as well. So physically, mentally, I'm in a good spot and ready to go. And then more so just getting the mind right. Once I'm finally warm, the first thing I do is I'll go and pick out probably three or four spots and just do my steps and do a swing without a ball. Just visualizing everything about my technique, my swing being perfect. And then envisioning the ball going right down the middle, just to go ahead and see myself make kicks before I even put my foot on the ball before a game. And then I'll do a lot of contact drills, not taking any steps. And then I'll do probably 10 to 15 kicks with snap-hold, just moving around the field different spots. There's no pattern whatsoever to it. I just kind of go off the top of my head but that's what gets me ready to go.” Special teams coordinator John Papuchis said he will discuss with you pregame about how you feel, distance, wind direction. What are those discussions like? Fitzgerald: We talk about wind, especially for kickoff direction and stuff and how I'm feeling too, with DYray (Darrick Yray) on the headset, with the book, working with him this year, that's been a little bit different. And so telling him what I'm good from on certain days. So, yeah, depending on the wind and temperature and all that. Your dad has been a sounding board in your career. How has he helped you? And you’re also working with a kicking coach? Fitzgerald: I've been working with a kicking coach up in Charlotte (N.C.), Dan Orner, since Jan. 2023. And so I'll send him film as well. And me and my dad will talk about how I did in the game, and where I can be better, and this and that. But it's also just catching up, seeing my family. They obviously get to come to all the home games, and they'll be at Miami this week. The 59-yarder in Ireland was obviously a big one, second-longest in school history. But do you have a favorite kick where you just say everything was perfect from snap, hold and kick? Fitzgerald: I think really the 52 in that Georgia Tech game. That one felt really good, too. And obviously the 59 as well. Even in the ACC championship game last year, a couple of those kicks, especially the one at the end (from 40 yards with 2:19 to go, extending FSU’s lead to 16-6). It was raining, it was getting a little chilly. Late in the fourth quarter, one to seal the game, I guess you could say. That was pretty special, too. But I'd say definitely, feel-wise that 59, obviously, just the way it came off my foot. I hit it pure. And that was good ball flight. Everything about that I loved. Played the wind perfectly. The conditions that day were definitely not perfect. It was chilly and really windy. The way the stadium was structured, the wind was bouncing off the wall and doing funny things. I played it really well and adapted to the conditions really well.



Ryan Fitzgerald made some clutch kicks in the 2023 ACC title game. (Photo by USA Today Sports)